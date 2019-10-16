Kimberly Scheiber

Lenoir-Rhyne's Kimberly Scheiber participates in the 200-yard breaststroke during last Friday's tri-meet against UNC Pembroke and Mars Hill in Hickory.

 Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

CHARLOTTE — Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kimberly Scheiber was named the Bluegrass Mountain Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week on Monday.

Scheiber started the year winning the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.83), 200-yard breaststroke (2:30.71) and 200-yard individual medley (2:15.97) in the Bears’ season opener against UNC Pembroke and Mars Hill last Friday in Hickory. She was also part of the 400-yard medley relay (4:11.84) that started the night and won the relay by nine seconds.

Scheiber, a sophomore from Pleizenhausen, Germany, had a record-breaking freshman year for the Bears. She broke school records in six individual events and was part of three relay teams that shattered school records.

Lenoir-Rhyne will be battling for the Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championship next February in Charlotte, but next it heads to East Carolina University for a quad meet this Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

