CHARLOTTE — Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kimberly Scheiber was named the Bluegrass Mountain Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week on Monday.
Scheiber started the year winning the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.83), 200-yard breaststroke (2:30.71) and 200-yard individual medley (2:15.97) in the Bears’ season opener against UNC Pembroke and Mars Hill last Friday in Hickory. She was also part of the 400-yard medley relay (4:11.84) that started the night and won the relay by nine seconds.
Scheiber, a sophomore from Pleizenhausen, Germany, had a record-breaking freshman year for the Bears. She broke school records in six individual events and was part of three relay teams that shattered school records.
Lenoir-Rhyne will be battling for the Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championship next February in Charlotte, but next it heads to East Carolina University for a quad meet this Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
