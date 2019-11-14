The South Atlantic Conference officially announced its 2019 women’s soccer all-conference honorees on Tuesday, with seven Bears earning recognition. Aqsa Mushtaq earned SAC Offensive Player of the Year, while head coach Gary Higgins received his second Coach of the Year award.
Senior forward Hannah Van Eerden, sophomore midfielder Neve Duston and senior defender Christina Shimshock also earned first-team recognition, giving L-R a conference-leading four players on the league’s first-team. Senior midfielder Abigael McGarel and junior defender Aleisha Cruwys claimed second-team recognition. Redshirt freshman Charlotte Warner wrapped up honors as an honorable mention team member.
Mushtaq, a native of Bradford, England, earns her second straight SAC first-team honor and her first SAC Offensive Player of the Year award. She is currently second in the league in goals (13), points (30) and shots (83). Mushtaq is first in the SAC in shots on goal percentage with a .590.
Van Eerden, a native of Stokesdale, earns her first SAC all-conference team nod. Van Eerden is currently third in the SAC in goals (12) and fifth in assists (5). She is also top 10 in L-R history in goals with 28 for her career.
Duston, a native of Palm City, Florida, earns her first SAC all-conference nod. Duston is currently eighth in the SAC in goals with eight, the second-most among conference freshmen.
Shimshock, a native of Asheville, earns her third SAC all-conference nod and her second first-team honor. She is currently fifth in the SAC in assists (5). Shimshock has led a defense that has given up a league-low 10 goals on the season.
McGarel, a native of Morristown, Tennessee, secures her fourth straight SAC all-conference honor. She is currently fourth on the Bears in goals (7) and has posted a .400 career shots on goal percentage while starting and playing in every game since her freshman year.
Cruwys, a native of Bournemouth, England, claims her first SAC all-conference honor. Cruwys has helped lead L-R to a SAC-leading goals against average of .59.
Warner, a native of Burlington, Ontario, Canada, earns her first SAC all-conference honor. She leads the conference in shutouts with 10 and goals against average at .59.
Higgins secures the second SAC Coach of the Year award of his coaching career. Higgins recorded the 50th win of his career against Limestone earlier this year and the 15 wins this season marks the most for the Bears in a season under Higgins.
L-R claimed its seventh regular season SAC championship with a 3-1 win over Coker. The Bears will compete against Lincoln Memorial in the semifinals of the SAC tournament Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews.
Men’s SoccerA pair of L-R men’s soccer players were also named to the SAC all-conference team, with junior midfielder Victor Cascon claiming second-team honors and senior forward Goncalo Garcia earning honorable mention.
Cascon has been on the all-SAC team all three years at L-R. In 2017 and 2018, Cascon was a first-team selection. This year, he started and played in all 17 games for the Bears. The Salamanca, Spain, native led the team in goals with seven, including the game-winning goal in the Bears’ upset of second-ranked Young Harris on Sept. 25. In his first three years, Cascon has scored 21 goals for the Bears, which puts him four goals shy of fifth place all-time in L-R history.
Garcia’s honorable mention comes after a senior season that saw him score 14 points for the Bears. He finished the 2019 season with four goals and six assists. Garcia netted the game-winning goal with his second goal of the game against SAC champion Carson-Newman on Oct. 2. The Lisbon, Portugal, native led the team in assists with six and at one point in the season, Garcia assisted on five straight goals.
