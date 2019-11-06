ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Football Players of the Week for games played during Week 9 of the 2019 season on Monday. Lenoir-Rhyne running back Jaquay Mitchell was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Week, while Lenoir-Rhyne linebacker Clayton Horn was named the Defensive Player of the Week.
Mitchell, a senior from Bailey, led the No. 7 Bears to a 20-13 win over No. 12 Wingate last week. He hauled in three receptions for 135 yards with two touchdowns, including the eventual game-winning 90-yard touchdown catch. In addition to his outstanding day receiving, he also rushed for 39 yards to finish the day with 174 all-purpose yards. This is Mitchell’s first offensive player of the week accolade of the season.
Horn, a senior from Mount Pleasant, helped the Bears hold Wingate to a season low in rushing yards and their second lowest point total of the season in the Bears’ 20-13 win on Saturday. He recorded nine tackles, including four solo tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. He also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had an interception that he returned for 21 yards. This is Horn’s first defensive player of the week honor of the season.
Mitchell and Horn were also named the team’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game, while junior kicker Chase Allbaugh was the Special Teams Player of the Game after hitting field goals of 21 and 43 yards and converting his only extra-point attempt. Additionally, two Ronnie Lott Heavy Hitter awards were given out by the Bears this week as redshirt sophomore tight end Will Neal and junior safety Eric Jackson received the honors.
Neal was instrumental in L-R’s run blocking game as the squad rushed for 200 yards, with Jackson notching 12 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss. Furthermore, redshirt senior running back Mike Brown and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Khalil Yelding were the Bears’ Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Week.
The Bears return to action on Saturday when they host UNC Pembroke on Senior Day at 2 p.m.
Bears take over top spot in Super Region 2
The L-R football team has been ranked No. 1 in Super Region 2 as announced by the NCAA on Monday. The Bears were second in last week’s poll, but surpassed defending national champion Valdosta State which is now second.
The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and will continue to be released each week by the NCAA Division II Football Committee up to the NCAA Championship selections.
The Bears clinched at least a share of the SAC with a win over Wingate on Saturday. The Bears can claim sole possession of the title with a win over Catawba in two weeks.
L-R has defeated three teams ranked in the top eight in the region, collecting victories over Wingate, Carson-Newman and Virginia Union.
----------------------- — BREAK OUT BOX --------------------
SUPER REGION 2 DIVISION II FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Lenoir-Rhyne (9-0 overall, 7-0 South Atlantic Conference)
2. Valdosta State (8-0 overall, 6-0 Gulf South Conference)
3. Bowie State (9-0 overall, 6-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association)
4. Wingate (8-1 overall, 5-1 South Atlantic Conference)
5. West Florida (7-1 overall, 6-0 Gulf South Conference)
6. Carson-Newman (6-2 overall, 4-2 South Atlantic Conference)
7. Virginia State (7-2 overall, 5-1 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association)
8. Virginia Union (7-2 overall, 3-1 Central Collegiate Athletic Association)
9. Albany State (6-3 overall, 4-1 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)
10. West Georgia (6-3 overall, 4-2 Gulf South Conference)
----------------------- — BREAK OUT BOX --------------------
