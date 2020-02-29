The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee has announced the qualifiers for the 2020 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Division Championship. Lenoir-Rhyne’s Micah McRea and Kimberly Scheiber both qualified for four events in this year’s championship.
The freshman McRea is the first L-R men’s swimmer in program history to qualify for the national championship. McRea qualified in the 200-yard individual medley and the 400 IM. He currently has the eighth-fastest time in the 400 IM (3:50.86) and the 16th-fastest time in the 200 IM (1:48.53) of any swimmer in all of Division II this season.
McRea was also invited to compete in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events thanks to his “B” cut times at the Spartan Invitational and the Bluegrass Mountain Championship.
The sophomore Scheiber is only the second women’s swimmer in Bears history to qualify for the national championship. She qualified in the 400 IM and 200 breaststroke events.
Scheiber currently holds the 20th-fastest time in the 400 IM (4:24.37) and the 27th-fastest time in the 200 breaststroke. Scheiber was also invited to race in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM due to her fast times at the Spartan Invitational in December.
Before Scheiber, Chelsea Kyle was the only other Bear to qualify for the national championship, doing so in 2012. Kyle finished in sixth place in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:03.80.
McRea and Scheiber will be heading to Geneva, Ohio, for the national championship March 11-14.
