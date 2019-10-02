The South Atlantic Conference has announced its AstroTurf Football Players of the Week for games played during Week 4 of the 2019 season. Lenoir-Rhyne running back Jace Jordan was tabbed as the league’s offensive player of the week, while Bears safety Eric Jackson earned defensive player of the week honors.
Jordan, a junior from Mount Zion, Georgia, erupted for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the Bears’ 56-28 win over Mars Hill. He averaged 10.6 yards per carry and his two TDs were the first of his L-R career. Jordan also added a 7-yard reception and two kick returns for 69 yards, finishing the day with 235 all-purpose yards.
Jackson, a junior from Charleston, South Carolina, had a career-high three interceptions in L-R’s 28-point victory over the Lions. All three picks came in the final 22 minutes of play to help secure the win for the Bears. In addition to becoming the first L-R player with three interceptions in a game since 2013, Jackson also had 10 tackles.
Jordan and Jackson were also identified as the Bears’ Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game, while senior defensive end Jaquan Artis was the team’s Ronnie Lott Heavy Hitter award winner after finishing with five total tackles and helping hold Mars Hill to 87 rushing yards.
L-R’s Special Teams Player of the Game was junior kicker Chase Allbaugh, who made all eight of his extra points and has yet to miss an extra point or a field goal in 2019. Freshmen C’Darius Kelley and Mekhi Dunlap earned Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Week accolades.
L-R hosts UVa-Wise on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Bears’ Prall collects 3rd weekly award of 2019For the third time in the first four weeks of the 2019 season, L-R volleyball player Taylor Prall is the SAC Player of the Week, receiving the honors when the league announced its weekly award winners on Monday.
A junior outside hitter, Prall played a major part in the Bears’ 2-1 week. She tied for the second-most kills in SAC history for a four-set match when she recorded 30 in L-R’s 3-1 victory over Mars Hill, and she also added a career-high 22 digs while finishing the week with 58 total kills for an average of 5.27 per set. Prall’s other totals for the week included 35 digs, three blocks and three assists.
L-R visits Coker on Friday at 7 p.m. and Wingate on Saturday at 2 p.m.
