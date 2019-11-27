ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced the AstroTurf Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the third week of the 2019-20 season on Monday. Madeline Hardy earned this week’s Player of the Week honor.
The sophomore from Madison had two monster double-doubles for the Bears last week. In the Bears’ 75-54 win against Lees-McRae last Wednesday, Hardy tied her career high with 23 points and also had 14 rebounds in the game. Last Friday night, she added a new career high with 24 points. Hardy also had 11 rebounds in the game for the Bears, marking her third straight double-double on the season.
Through five games, Hardy is averaging 19 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bears, who visited Tusculum in their South Atlantic Conference opener on Tuesday before traveling to Queens on Saturday.
Bears’ Artis nominated for Harlon Hill Trophy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Three SAC student-athletes have been nominated for the 2019 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year, including L-R senior defensive end Jaquan Artis.
Artis, a Kinston native, has been a force on defense for the Bears this season. He led the SAC in sacks during the regular season with 12 and is ranked ninth in NCAA Division II in sacks per game, averaging 1.05 per game.
Artis had 65 total tackles this season including 36 solo tackles, with 19.5 tackles for loss that accounted for 95 yards. Behind his leadership, the Bears rank fourth in the nation in team sacks and they are sixth in rushing defense, allowing just 77.1 yards per game on the ground.
In terms of team awards for their playoff-opening win over Miles College, the Bears’ Jason Poe was named the Ronnie Lott Heavy Hitter, Ameen Stevens was the Offensive Player of the Game, Trevis Robinson was the Defensive Player of the Game, Amarrian Brown was the Special Tams Player of the Game and Nash Shook and BJ Ramseur were the Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Week, respectively.
Poe is a junior offensive lineman who helped L-R amass 323 rushing yards in the 36-7 win over Miles, while sophomore running back Stevens had 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and freshman defensive lineman Robinson finished with five tackles including two for loss (one of which accounted for a safety) to go with one quarterback hurry.
Junior defensive back Brown tallied a tackle on special teams and a blocked punt that Tre Luttrell fell on in the end zone for a TD. Meanwhile, Shook is a freshman offensive lineman and Ramseur is a freshman linebacker.
The Bears host SAC foe Carson-Newman in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.