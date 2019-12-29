LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lenoir-Rhyne senior defensive back Kyle Dugger has been named the Cliff Harris Award winner as the nation’s top small college defensive player. The award is presented annually by the Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings, LLP with one winner from each coming from NCAA Division II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Despite playing in just seven games this season, Dugger was impactful enough to be named an American Football Coaches Association and D2 Conference Commissioners Association All-American. Dugger, an explosive playmaker, returned one interception and two punts for touchdowns in his seven games and is the only Division II player to be invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Dugger is the only player in the 100-year history of Lenoir-Rhyne football to return two punts for touchdowns in the same game and he did so on two different occasions. Thanks to those two games, Dugger earned two National Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Dugger owns the school records for most punt returns for touchdowns (6) and most career punt return yardage (929) in his career. Dugger’s 164 career interception return yards ranks seventh in team history.
Dugger, an NFL Draft prospect, stood out on tape as the best defensive player in Division II. He was selected from more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 colleges who are eligible to win the award. The $3,000 Cliff Harris Trophy will be presented by Cliff Harris at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual award banquet on Jan. 9. The special guest at this year’s banquet will be Archie Griffin.
“It’s always challenging selecting the nation’s top defensive small college player,” said Cliff Harris. “However, this year’s winner, Kyle Dugger, certainly stood out as one of the most explosive small college players I’ve seen in many years. Even with an injury-shortened season, his impact on games was fierce and dominant. His hard work has taken him from only one small college football scholarship to becoming the most elite small college defensive player in the nation. Congratulations, Kyle!”
CLIFF HARRIS SELECTION COMMITTEE
• Roger Staubach
• Lee Roy Jordan
• Walt Garrison
• Gene Stallings
• Rayfield Wright
• Everson Walls
• Charlie Waters
• Bill Bates
• Gil Brandt
• Mel Renfro
• Jim Hart
• Cornell Green
• Cliff Harris
