Kyle Dugger
Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

When players take the field today for the Reese’s Senior Bowl college football game at the University of South Alabama’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, most of them will hail from Division I Power 5 conferences. One of the exceptions will be Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger, the only Division II player invited to play in the annual contest. In addition to winning the 2019 Cliff Harris Award as the DII defensive player of the year, Dugger was also named an American Football Coaches Association All-American and an All-South Atlantic Conference safety and return specialist despite missing the second half of the season due to injury. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior from Decatur, Georgia, will represent the South team against the North squad in the Senior Bowl, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.

