ROCK HILL, S.C. — For the second time in his career, Lenoir-Rhyne senior safety Kyle Dugger has been named D2Football.com National Special Teams Player of the Week. Dugger previously won the award on Oct. 11, 2018.
Dugger returned two punts for touchdowns in L-R’s 63-6 victory over UVa-Wise last Saturday. Dugger’s returns spanned 68 and 67 yards, respectively, and it marked the second time in his career he has returned multiple punts for TDs, all going for more than 60 yards.
With his second punt return for a score, Dugger broke the team record for most career punt return yards with 924, surpassing the mark that was held by Michael Green since 2013. Green had 903 career punt return yards.
One of Dugger’s punt returns was also featured on NCAA.com’s Top 5 Division II Football Plays of the Week.
Dugger and the Bears return to action on Saturday when they travel to Tusculum. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.