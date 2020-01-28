ARLINGTON, Texas — Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kyle Dugger competed in the 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge that was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday. Team Big Ten won the overall competition after 24 of college football’s brightest stars were divided into six teams based on their college conference. The 22nd annual event will air on Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.
Dugger, who became the first Division II player ever to compete, was on the Wildcard Team and participated in the Mercedes-Benz Obstacle Course. Dugger’s time of 24.2 seconds ranked third, finishing fractions of a second behind a pair of running backs. His time was faster than linebackers from Alabama, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Dugger’s team finished third, ahead of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Pac-12.
Each team consisted of four players from the same conference that competed for conference supremacy in a series of skills competitions. The conferences represented were the ACC, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12, the Southeastern Conference and four of the best players outside of the Power Five called the “Wildcard Team.”
Each player individually participated in a timed event, and then finished with a full team competition. Events were all timed, and had individual winners, that compiled into a cumulative score to determine the winning conference. For example, the quarterbacks from each team all competed against each other to win their competition. Then, their times were added to their teammates’ times to determine a final team score.
The following are the individual and team results for the 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge:
State Farm QB Accuracy Competition
1. Big Ten — Nate Stanley, Iowa (18.1 seconds)
2. SEC — Riley Neal, Vanderbilt (23.4)
3. Wildcard — Jordan Love, Utah State (25.8)
4. Big 12 — Carter Stanley, Kansas (27.0)
5. ACC — Bryce Perkins, Virginia (35.6)
6. Pac-12 — Anthony Gordon, Washington State (44.4)
Mercedes-Benz Obstacle Course
1. Pac-12 — Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State (24.0 seconds)
2. ACC — AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College (24.1)
3. Wildcard — Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne (24.2)
4. Big Ten — Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin (27.2)
5. SEC — Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama (27.6)
6. Big 12 — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (28.6)
Rocket Mortgage Strength Challenge
1. Wildcard — Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State (25.8 seconds)
2. ACC — Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina (26.2)
3. Pac-12 — Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah (26.4)
4. Big Ten — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State (27.3)
5. SEC — Nick Coe, DE, Auburn (27.4)
6. Big 12 — Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU (29.4)
Hands Competition
1. Big 12 — Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (15.9 seconds)
2. Pac-12 — Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington (16.0)
3. SEC — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (16.4)
4. Big Ten — KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State (17.8)
5. Wildcard — Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic (18.6)
6. ACC — Cam Akers, RB, Florida State (20.2)
State Farm Team Competition
1. Big Ten — 37.2 seconds
2. Pac-12 — 38.2
3. ACC — 39.6
4. SEC — 39.8
5. Big 12 — 42.7
6. Wildcard — 46.4
Final Team Standings
1. Big Ten — 127.6 seconds
2. SEC — 134.6
3. Wildcard — 140.8
4. Big 12 — 143.6
5. ACC — 145.7
6. Pac-12 — 149.0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.