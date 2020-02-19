ROCK HILL, S.C. — On Tuesday, the South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Women’s Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week for events during this past weekend of the 2019-20 season. Wingate’s Franziska Althaus earned the track honors and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Autumn Drayton gathered the field honors.
A sophomore distance specialist, Althaus ran an NCAA Division II provisional 5,000 meters time of 16:58.82, placing second overall in the Grand Valley State University Big Meet this past weekend. Her time set a new Bulldog record and is the second-fastest time in the SAC indoor season thus far. This is Althaus’s first Track Athlete of the Week honor this season.
A senior thrower, Drayton competed in the women’s shot put where she placed fifth in the weight throw at the VMI Indoor Classic and is now second in the conference in the event. This is Drayton’s first Field Athlete of the Week honor this season.
2019-20 SAC AstroTurf Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week
Dec. 10 — Calene Lazere, Coker
Jan. 14 — Jalesia Tillman, Lincoln Memorial
Jan. 21 — Nicole McMillen, Tusculum
Jan. 28 — Franziska Althaus, Wingate
Feb. 4 — Hachlanie Petit, Tusculum
Feb. 11 — Nicole McMillen, Tusculum
Feb. 18 — Franziska Althaus, Wingate
2019-20 SAC AstroTurf Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
Dec. 10 — To’Mara Carmichael, Queens
Jan. 14 — Nathalie Schumacher, Carson-Newman
Jan. 20 — Jennifer Koehne, Queens
Jan. 28 — To’Mara Carmichael, Queens
Feb. 4 — Jennifer Koehne, Queens
Feb. 11 — Savannah Watkins, Lenoir-Rhyne
Feb. 18 — Autumn Drayton, Lenoir-Rhyne
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.