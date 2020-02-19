Autumn Drayton

ROCK HILL, S.C. — On Tuesday, the South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Women’s Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week for events during this past weekend of the 2019-20 season. Wingate’s Franziska Althaus earned the track honors and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Autumn Drayton gathered the field honors.

A sophomore distance specialist, Althaus ran an NCAA Division II provisional 5,000 meters time of 16:58.82, placing second overall in the Grand Valley State University Big Meet this past weekend. Her time set a new Bulldog record and is the second-fastest time in the SAC indoor season thus far. This is Althaus’s first Track Athlete of the Week honor this season.

A senior thrower, Drayton competed in the women’s shot put where she placed fifth in the weight throw at the VMI Indoor Classic and is now second in the conference in the event. This is Drayton’s first Field Athlete of the Week honor this season.

2019-20 SAC AstroTurf Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week

Dec. 10 — Calene Lazere, Coker

Jan. 14 — Jalesia Tillman, Lincoln Memorial

Jan. 21 — Nicole McMillen, Tusculum

Jan. 28 — Franziska Althaus, Wingate

Feb. 4 — Hachlanie Petit, Tusculum

Feb. 11 — Nicole McMillen, Tusculum

Feb. 18 — Franziska Althaus, Wingate

2019-20 SAC AstroTurf Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

Dec. 10 — To’Mara Carmichael, Queens

Jan. 14 — Nathalie Schumacher, Carson-Newman

Jan. 20 — Jennifer Koehne, Queens

Jan. 28 — To’Mara Carmichael, Queens

Feb. 4 — Jennifer Koehne, Queens

Feb. 11 — Savannah Watkins, Lenoir-Rhyne

Feb. 18 — Autumn Drayton, Lenoir-Rhyne

