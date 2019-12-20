On Thursday, senior defensive end Jaquan Artis became the first Lenoir-Rhyne football player to earn the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Ron Lenz National Defensive Player of the Year award. Artis was also named a First Team All-American and teammates Jason Poe and Kyle Dugger collected Second Team All-American honors.
Artis’ standout season made him a finalist for the Harlon Hill and Gene Upshaw awards on top of the National Defensive Player of the Year honor. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder amassed 82 tackles with 23 stops for loss and 14.5 sacks to help lead the Bears to a 13-1 season and a second straight NCAA quarterfinal appearance. Along the way, he captured South Atlantic Conference, regional and national player of the year accolades.
Poe earned his second straight All-American award after the junior offensive lineman was a Don Hansen Second Team All-American in 2018. The winner of two straight SAC Jacobs Blocking Trophy awards, he was a major part of L-R’s top-10 rushing offense.
Dugger nabbed a second-team selection as a safety after being a Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-American as a return specialist in 2018. Despite playing in only seven games, his impact was enough to earn him an All-American nod. The senior finished with 31 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions including one that was returned for a touchdown.
Here’s a look at the entire list of players named to the D2CCA All-America football team for the 2019 season:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Player Position School Class
Zach Davidson TE Central Missouri Jr.
Chris Larsen OL Slippery Rock Sr.
Tyler Allison OL Ferris State Sr.
Evan Heim OL Minnesota State Sr.
Grant Stewart OL Colorado School of Mines Sr.
Adonis Sealey OL Valdosta State Sr.
Zimari Manning WR Tarleton State Sr.
Henry Litwin WR Slippery Rock Jr.
Roland Rivers III QB Slippery Rock Sr.
Jaleel McLaughlin RB Notre Dame So.
Nate Gunn RB Minnesota State Sr.
Trey Vaval RS Missouri Western Fr.
Dante Brown K Fort Hays State Sr.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Player Position School Class
Jaquan Artis DL Lenoir-Rhyne Sr.
Austin Edwards DL Ferris State Sr.
Chris Garrett DL Concordia-St. Paul Jr.
Drew Seers LB Lindenwood Sr.
Brad Zaffram LB Slippery Rock Sr.
Chris Hoad LB Texas Permian Basin Sr.
James Maxie LB Colorado State-Pueblo Sr.
Christopher Jefferson S Findlay So.
Nick Ciccio S Colorado Mesa So.
James Ceasar CB Ferris State Sr.
Desmond Fairell CB Carson-Newman Sr.
Isaac Parks P UNC Pembroke Jr.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Player Position School Class
David Balint III TE Shippensburg So.
Jason Poe OL Lenoir-Rhyne Jr.
Tanner Owen OL NWMissouri State Jr.
Brandon Kemp OL Valdosta State Sr.
Amon Simon OL Tx A&M-Commerce Jr.
Jimmy Burchett OL Notre Dame Jr.
Shane Zylstra WR Minnesota State Sr.
Craig Rucker WR Mars Hill Sr.
Brook Bolles QB Central Missouri Sr.
Daniel McCants RB Tarleton State Sr.
JaQuan Hardy RB Tiffin Jr.
Dominique Ramsey RS Tx A&M-Commerce Jr.
Jordan Walters K East Stroudsburg Sr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Player Position School Class
B.J. Jefferson DL Tarleton State Sr.
Chad Kuhn DL Slippery Rock Jr.
Spencer Phillips DL NW Missouri State Sr.
Rondrow Peebles LB Carson-Newma Jr.
Maurice Wright Jr. LB NWOklahoma State Sr.
C.J. Miller LB Saint Anselm Sr.
Mercardo Anderson LB Henderson State Sr.
Dominique Ramsey S Tx A&M-Commerce Jr.
Kyle Dugger S Lenoir-Rhyne Sr.
Prince Robinson CB Tarleton State Sr.
Michael Junker CB Bemidji State Sr.
JoseLuis Moreno P Minot State Sr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.