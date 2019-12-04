WACO, TEXAS — Lenoir-Rhyne seniors Jaquan Artis and Kyle Dugger have been named American Football Coaches Association Division II Second-Team All-Americans, as announced by the association on Tuesday morning. This marks the second All-American accolade for Dugger, who was a Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-American as a return specialist last year. Dugger was selected as a defensive back this season, while Artis earned his first All-American honor on the defensive line.
Despite only playing in seven games on the season, Dugger’s impact on the Bears earned him First-Team All-South Atlantic Conference accolades on top of the All-American selection. Dugger made 31 tackles and had two interceptions and four pass breakups. On the first possession of the season, Dugger had a 30-yard pick-six and added another interception which he returned 63 yards. The safety had a season-high nine tackles against Carson-Newman and was also a playmaker on special teams. The First-Team All-SAC return specialist returned two punts for touchdowns against UVA Wise and broke the program record for career punt return yards.
After 2.5 sacks against Carson-Newman in the second round of the NCAA playoffs, Artis is tied for the lead in all of Division II with 14 sacks. Artis is also fourth in the nation in tackles for loss at 22.5 and was recently named the SAC Defensive Player of the Year. On top of that, he is a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy along with the Gene Upshaw Award. Artis leads the Bears with 79 total tackles and has added three forced fumbles and 11 quarterback hurries.
Visit www.afca.com to view the entire AFCA Division II All-American team.
As far as team awards following last Saturday’s 49-21 win over Carson-Newman, freshman linebacker Myles Jackson was named the Bears’ Ronnie Lott Heavy Hitter award winner after a big hit on one of the Eagles’ kickoff returns and sophomore tight end Drake Starks earned Offensive Player of the Game honors after hauling in three receptions for 47 yards and two scores. Junior defensive tackle Amari Houston collected L-R’s Defensive Player of the Game recognition following a three-tackle, one-sack performance.
In addition to junior linebacker Preston Joseph earning the Bears’ Special Teams Player of the Game after notching three tackles and two blocked punts on special teams, freshman running back Isaiah Talbert and freshman defensive back Royce Turner were L-R’s Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Week.
L-R hosts West Florida on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the national quarterfinal round of the NCAA playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.