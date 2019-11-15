CENTRAL, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team moved to 3-0 for the second consecutive year by outlasting Southern Wesleyan 93-87 in overtime on Wednesday night at Tysinger Gymnasium. Mason Hawks buried a game-tying 3-pointer for the Bears with five seconds left in regulation before the visitors outscored the Warriors 16-10 in the extra session.
Darius Simmons came off the bench to drop 18 points for L-R, hitting 14 of 16 free throws while also pulling down five rebounds. R.J. Gunn also had 18 points to go with nine boards and two blocks, while freshman Zim Fields scored 12 points including seven straight in overtime.
Hawks joined Fields with 12 points, knocking down all six of his free-throw attempts as well. Furthermore, Davion Bradford had 11 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.
The Warriors (1-2) also put six players in double figures, led by Clenzo Ross’ 18-point, seven-rebound effort. Solomon Smith (14 points), Hunter Davis (13), Edwon Brady (11), Jalen Lowery (10) and Ta’Jay Dunlap (10) were the hosts’ remaining double-digit scorers.
L-R begins its home slate when it hosts Lander on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Shuford Gymnasium.
