At times this season, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team has struggled to stop opponents consistently, as well as convert shots from behind the 3-point line.
On Saturday afternoon, the Bears (4-8, 2-4 South Atlantic Conference) executed both of those in a 74-58 romping of the Coker Cobras (4-6, 1-5).
Lenoir-Rhyne head coach Cam Sealey said after the game the prospect of passing Coker in the conference standings fueled this week’s preparation to come out firing. The Bears did that, racing out to a 17-8 first-quarter lead and never looking back.
The home team limited the Cobras to 31% shooting for the game, forcing tough shots all around the court.
This was the Lenoir-Rhyne’s first home game since Nov. 20, so junior Kennedy Weigt and freshman Laney Fox made up for lost time by scorching the nets, combining for nine made 3-pointers between the duo.
“(Laney) and Kennedy were really working off each other, they’ve developed a good bond recently,” Sealey said.
“They put up countless shots in the gym. I’ve challenged them to continue to build those habits, and when you do that and then it happens on game day, it just gives them more motivation to continue.”
Fox and Weigt found each other often in transition or in soft spots of the Cobras’ zone defense, creating a “pick your poison” situation for the opposition.
However, the game’s top scorer ended up being the Bears’ star sophomore Madeline Hardy. The Madison native finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, her fifth double-double of the season.
Hardy has improved significantly finishing through contact around the rim since her SAC All-Freshman season, recording several old fashioned three-point plays on Saturday.
In one exchange, Hardy stole the ball, raced the ball up court herself and burst through multiple Cobra defenders to register a hoop plus the harm, causing the entire Lenoir-Rhyne bench to jump up to celebrate.
Asked if she thinks Hardy has a chance to be first team All-SAC, Sealey said there’s no doubt she has the talent.
“We scheduled five preseason ranked teams. She didn’t get to pad her stats,” Sealey said. “As we get into conference play, people are going to key on her, so it’s going to be up to her to answer.”
After securing their first win of 2020 at home, the Bears will host perennial SAC powerhouse Carson-Newman (8-4, 4-2) on Wednesday.
After losing three starters from last season’s team, Sealey has preached a motto of paying attention to detail, something that will be paramount in facing the Eagles this week.
A litany of turnovers late in Saturday’s matchup prompted the Bears’ coach to point to that attention to detail as a place for improvement.
“I just don’t think they understand yet, you can’t do that,” Sealey said.
“If you build habits like that in a game like this where you’re up by 20, then it’s not going to prepare you for a game like Wednesday.”
The Bears will look to stay unbeaten in 2020 Wednesday against Carson-Newman, with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.