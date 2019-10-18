SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team came from behind to defeat Catawba on the road Wednesday evening, scoring a pair of second-half goals to collect a 2-1 victory over their South Atlantic Conference foes.
After the Indians (6-5, 2-4 SAC) received a goal from Joseph Alleron 30 seconds into the second half, the Bears went to work. Victor Cascon recorded the equalizer on a header, while Luca Koelsch netted the go-ahead score in the 71st minute.
Goncalo Garcia assisted on both goals for L-R (7-5-1, 4-2-1) and has now assisted on four straight goals for the Bears dating back to last Saturday’s matchup with Newberry. Despite outshooting the Indians 8-4 in the first half and holding a 6-0 edge in corner kicks, L-R was unable to cash in as the contest remained scoreless at halftime.
The Bears, who have now scored 13 of their 21 goals in the second half or overtime, visit Wingate on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Catawba 4, Lenoir-Rhyne 3
The eighth-ranked Bears lost a shootout on Wednesday night in Salisbury, giving up as many goals as they had in their first 11 matches combined. Catawba led 2-0 at the half thanks to goals in the 31st and 37th minutes.
L-R (10-2, 5-2 SAC) cut the deficit in half with a goal off an assist from Christina Shimshock in the 51st minute, but Catawba answered with its third goal of the night in the 62nd to restore its two-goal advantage. The Bears’ Allie Zueger countered 30 seconds later, but the Indians made it 4-2 on a goal in the 79th.
The final goal came from L-R’s Scarlett Kelly in the 85th minute, but the Bears were unable to draw any closer despite outshooting Catawba (8-2-1, 4-1-1) 24-5 including a 12-4 advantage in shots on goal.
The Bears travel to Wingate on Saturday at 5 p.m.
