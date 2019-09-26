YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — For the second time this season, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team faced a top-10 nationally ranked team, and for the second time, the Bears came away with a 1-0 win. L-R traveled to No. 2 Young Harris on Wednesday night and got a goal from junior Victor Cascon less than eight minutes in and a career-high nine saves from senior goalkeeper Alexander Langer for a victory over the highest-ranked squad the Bears have ever beaten.
“I have no words for tonight, it is only feelings. Pride, happiness, joy,” L-R coach Jake Winter said. “The young men on this team played and fought like lions this evening. It is their night. I cannot do it justice with my comments. They were lions.”
Cascon’s goal marked the Bears’ only shot of the first half, but that was all L-R (4-2-1) would end up needing on the night. By comparison, Young Harris finished with 21 shots including eight from Seba Andreassen.
The biggest save for L-R’s Langer came with three minutes left in the match. He faced a point-blank shot but deflected it with his hand at the last moment to keep the Mountain Lions (4-1) off the board.
Wednesday’s victory was the Bears’ first over a top-five team since beating Wingate on Sept. 22, 2013, and was Young Harris’ first regular-season loss in 708 days. The Mountain Lions won the previous two meetings between the teams.
L-R visits Queens University on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for a South Atlantic Conference matchup.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Lenoir-Rhyne 2, North Georgia 0{/span}
The 16th-ranked Bears moved to 7-0 this fall after blanking No. 20 North Georgia on Wednesday night in Hickory. Neve Duston scored off a corner kick in the 40th minute before adding her second goal of the night — also off a corner kick — in the 59th.
L-R outshot the Nighthawks (4-1) 16-13, including a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal. Defending SAC Defensive Player of the Week Charlotte Warner made four saves for the Bears in goal, collecting her fifth clean sheet of the season.
The Bears now have four players with 10-plus points on the season (Hannah Van Eerden and Aqsa Mushtaq with 11 apiece and Abigael McGarel and Duston with 10 each). Additionally, they are now 3-1-2 all-time against North Georgia.
After beginning the season with seven straight home victories, L-R travels to Queens University on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“We’ve got some really good players and they are sticking together and enjoying themselves, that’s the most important thing,” L-R coach Gary Higgins said. “When we enjoy ourselves, we compete and we fight. We’re excited to go on the road and experience something different and hopefully keep this momentum going.”
