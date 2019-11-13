YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team got the 2019-20 season off to a strong start with a pair of wins over the weekend, defeating Emmanuel College 91-70 on Friday evening and Young Harris 110-99 on Saturday afternoon. Both games were played at Young Harris’ YHC Basketball Arena.
The Bears (2-0) led 39-33 at halftime against Emmanuel College before outscoring the Royals 52-37 in the second half. L-R never trailed in the contest and made 13 of 26 3-pointers while putting five players in double figures.
R.J. Gunn led L-R with 20 points, while Davion Bradford added 15, Darius Simmons had 14, Mason Hawks tallied 13 and Tyson McClain finished with 11. Gunn and McClain also had six rebounds apiece, with Hawks dishing out a team-high six assists to go with four boards.
Against Young Harris, the Bears’ 110 points marked the most they have scored in a game since Everick Sullivan became the team’s head coach in 2016. Simmons had 29 points on 8-of-18 shooting and 10-for-11 at the free-throw line, and he also finished with six rebounds and six assists.
As a team, L-R knocked down 20 of 23 foul shots against the Mountain Lions. Gunn added 22 points, while McClain and Zim Fields combined for 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting off the bench.
The Bears visit Southern Wesleyan tonight at 7 p.m. before hosting Lander on Saturday at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lander 92, Lenoir-Rhyne 65;
Lenoir-Rhyne 82, USC Aiken 70
The Bears dropped their season opener at the hands of 21st-ranked Lander on Friday evening before beating USC Aiken on Saturday afternoon to finish 1-1 at the Peach Belt Conference/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at Finis Horne Arena in Greenwood, South Carolina.
The Bearcats jumped out to a 28-8 advantage over L-R at the end of the first quarter, while a 29-15 run to start the second half allowed the hosts to pull away. The Bears made 37.7% of their shots from the field including a 3-of-18 performance from 3-point range.
Eleven different L-R players scored against Lander, paced by 12 points each from Kennedy Weigt and Madeline Hardy. Freshman Ashley Woodroffe added 11 points, three assists and two rebounds in her collegiate debut.
L-R bounced back against USC Aiken behind Weigt’s school-record eight 3-pointers. The junior guard led all scorers with 27 points, while Laney Fox sparked the Bears off the bench with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.
Hardy chipped in 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting for L-R, and she also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out five assists. Karlie Bearden led the way in the paint with eight points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.
Following their first win over USC Aiken since 2009, the Bears travel to UNC Asheville for an exhibition game tonight at 6 p.m. before opening their home schedule with a game against UNC Pembroke on Saturday at 5 p.m.
