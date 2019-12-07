It has often been said that defense wins championships. If that is indeed the case, both teams in today’s NCAA Division II Super Region 2 title game appear to have defensive units capable of winning not only this contest, but the national championship as well.
Host Lenoir-Rhyne is the nation’s sixth-ranked team largely because of its stout defense, which allows a South Atlantic Conference-low 15.5 points per game (seventh overall in DII) and the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the country at 81.3 per contest. Conversely, visiting West Florida is ranked 20th and has allowed a Gulf South Conference-low 16.9 points per game (14th overall in DII) while recovering the third-most fumbles in the country with 16.
The Bears (13-0) have won a DII-best 15 consecutive home games and are 25-2 overall since Drew Cronic became head coach last year. They are 8-1 all-time in NCAA home playoff contests and are in their 100th year of existence as a football program.
On the other side, the Argonauts (10-2) established their program in 2015 and were the national runners-up in 2017, their second year of varsity competition. They have won all six of their road playoff games, including last week’s upset of top-ranked Valdosta State, which captured the 2018 national title and had won 24 consecutive games and 13 straight at home prior to the second-round loss.
Something has to give when the teams battle today at Moretz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., marking the earliest home kickoff for the Bears since a noon start against Wingate on Oct. 17, 2015.
“First of all, Coach (Pete) Shinnick is an outstanding football coach,” said Cronic of West Florida’s head coach during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Tuesday evening. “His team is disciplined, they play hard, they’re sound, obviously they have a great staff and they’re coaching these kids up.
“They’ve beat some good people in a very tough league,” he added. “That league is unbelievably talented down in the Gulf South, so they will come up here ready to go. But I’m excited about watching our kids play, I think we’ll get after ‘em, we’ll give ‘em everything we have.”
The Argos certainly got everything they could handle from Valdosta State last week, building a 31-14 lead after three quarters before giving up 21 unanswered points to fall behind in the final period. West Florida ultimately notched the game-winning score on a 1-yard run from junior running back Anthony Johnson Jr. with six seconds remaining.
Johnson is the Argos’ leading rusher this year with 124 carries for 541 yards and seven touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore Jervon Newton (97 carries for 425 yards and 4 TDs) and freshman Shomari Mason (54 carries for 416 yards and 5 TDs) have also surpassed 400 yards on the ground this season.
L-R also has a trio of 400-plus yard rushers, led by sophomore Ameen Stevens’ 151 carries for 810 yards and 17 TDs. Senior Jaquay Mitchell (87 carries for 634 yards and 3 TDs) and junior Jace Jordan (56 carries for 481 yards and 4 TDs) are the Bears’ second- and third-leading ball carriers.
“When you get to this point, you need the ball to bounce your way a few times,” said Cronic. “You can’t make mistakes, can’t turn the ball over. You’ve got to tackle well, you can’t give up big plays. … The team that can do that is gonna give themselves an opportunity to continue to move on, so it’s survive and advance at this point.”
L-R has turned the ball over a total of eight times in its first two playoff games after tallying just 13 turnovers in 11 regular-season contests. Meanwhile, West Florida had two turnovers last Saturday and none in its playoff opener against 16th-ranked Wingate after giving the ball away 14 times in 10 regular-season games.
“We are different offensively and hopefully the first time you see it there’s a learning curve,” said Cronic of playing West Florida, a team the Bears have never faced. “But the bottom line is we’ve got to block, we’ve got to tackle, we’ve got to catch the ball, we’ve got to make plays and we’ve got to execute.
“Hopefully what we do gives us an advantage, but they’re gonna be well-coached and they’re gonna understand some of those things,” he continued. “They’re gonna put their kids in good situations, so we’ve got to go out there and win the game.”
Speaking of being different offensively, there is definitely a sizable disparity in the passing attacks of the Bears and Argos. L-R has 129 completions in 220 attempts for 2,046 yards and 27 TDs, while West Florida has 217 completions in 375 attempts for 3,031 yards and 29 scores. However, the Argos have actually thrown fewer interceptions, totaling eight picks as opposed to 11 for the Bears.
Still, L-R has found a way to win each and every week. Behind a school-record 15 All-SAC performers and a total of seven All-Super Region 2 selections — first-teamers include senior defensive end Jaquan Artis (Regional Defensive Player of the Year), junior offensive lineman Jason Poe, senior linebacker Clayon Horn and senior safety Kyle Dugger, while second-teamers are sophomore tight end Drake Starks, return specialist Dugger and junior defensive tackle Dan Louba — the Bears have matched their program record for wins in a season that was set when they finished 13-2 and reached the national championship in 2013.
“Each team is different and this team has had a different journey (than last year’s L-R squad that finished 12-2 and made it to the third round of the playoffs),” said Cronic. “This team has been expected to do great things, and there’s a different kind of pressure that comes with the expectation. Did I think we could do it? Yes. And I’m really excited that our team responded like they have and they continued to find ways to win and improve and get better.
“We’re overcoming some different kinds of adversity this year,” he added. “We’ve had a lot more injuries this year and just different situations, and we haven’t brought our ‘A’ game every Saturday. It’s really hard to do that, but we’ve always found ways to get it done. So to be sitting here 13-0, our team can win games and this Saturday they’re capable of doing really well and playing well against a really good team, and I’m excited about that opportunity.”
