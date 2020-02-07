Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EST FOR NORTH CENTRAL CATAWBA...SOUTH CENTRAL ALEXANDER AND WEST CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTIES... AT 425 AM EST, THE LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE LEVEL HAD CRESTED AND WAS FALLING. POOL HEIGHTS WILL CONTINUE TO FALL THIS MORNING AND DIP BELOW 103 FEET BY LATE MORNING. HIGH WATER CONDITIONS ALONG THE SHORELINE WILL SLOWLY RECEDE. RESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO HEED GUIDANCE FROM LOCAL OFFICIALS AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ON ANY POTENTIAL IMPACTS TO PROPERTY AND DRIVERS SHOULD HEED ANY BARRICADES AND AVOID ALL FLOODED AREAS. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LAKE LEVELS OR DAM RELEASES, PEOPLE ARE ENCOURAGED TO VISIT HTTP://LAKES.DUKE-ENERGY.COM OR CALL 1-800-829- 5253. RESIDENTS ALONG LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE SHOULD CONTACT CATAWBA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TO UPDATE THEIR CONTACT INFORMATION USING THE FOLLOWING DIRECT LINK TO THEIR COMMUNITY ALERT SYSTEM WEB PAGE AT: WWW.CATAWBACOUNTYNC.GOV/ONLINE-SERVICES/COMMUNITY-ALERT-SYSTEM/