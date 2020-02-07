Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

Lenoir-Rhyne football coach Mike Jacobs has announced the addition of 27 signees during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The class is made up of 13 players from the state of North Carolina, six from Georgia, four from Florida, two from South Carolina and one each from Maryland and Ohio.

The Bears added 15 players on the offensive side of the ball and 12 on defense.

"I couldn't be more excited about the signing class," said Jacobs, who was hired in January. "To be able to put together the quality and the depth of the kids that signed today in about 30 days is a testament to my coaching staff. We're really excited and met a bunch of needs across all three levels. We're looking forward to getting these guys up here now that they are officially Bears and getting their families involved in what we have going on."

Lenoir-Rhyne Football's 2020 National Signing Day Class

Name; Position; Height; Weight; Hometown/High School

Omari Alexander; TE; 6-1; 207; Charlotte/Mallard Creek

Trey Shaffer; QB; 6-1; 190; Wadsworth, Ohio/Wadsworth 

Jordan Holmes; DE; 6-2; 190; Savannah, Ga./Beach

Solomon Riggins; DE; 6-4; 210; Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown

Sean White; QB; 6-1; 207; Sarasota, Fla./Sarasota Riverview

Chris Brown; CB; 5-9; 167; King/West Stokes

Jordan Payne; WR; 5-10; 155; Charlotte/Vance

Briyon Wright; LB; 6-0; 195; Spartanburg, S.C./Byrnes

J'tTrell Washington; DB; 5-10; 165; Charlotte/Mallard Creek

Jon Ross Maye; LB; 6-0; 210; Johns Creek, Ga./Johns Creek

John Godwin; TE; 6-3; 220; Jacksonville, Fla./Bishop Kenny

Dylan Foster; OL; 6-2; 285; Landover, Md./Dematha

La'Ken Nettles; CB/S; 5-11; 175; Atlanta, Ga./Alcovoy

Ha'Keem Meggett; WR; 6-2; 180; Moncks Corner, S.C./Berkeley 

Kelin Parsons; WR; 6-1; 183; King/West Stokes

Nathaniel Isaac; DE; 6-3; 212; Kissimmee, Fla./Tohopekaliga 

Alvin James; S; 6-1; 180; Atlanta, Ga./ Grady

Logan Daniels; LB; 6-0; 220; Loganville, Ga./Grayson 

Xavier Jennings; OT; 6-3; 280; Shelby/Burns

Matthew Hancock; RB; 5-11; 210; Hickory/St. Stephens

Jaquez Dew; LB; 6-1; 205; Mableton/Whitfield Academy

Grayson Lineberger; OG; 6-2; 280; Hickory/Hickory

Joel Hunt; WR; 5-11; 180; Hubert/Swansboro

Jacob Clark; OL; 6-2; 270; Lenoir/Hibriten

James Ussery; CB/S; 5-10; 175; Kings Mountain/Kings Mountain 

Dequan Sturdivant; RB; 5-11; 200; Wadesboro/Anson 

Dwayne McGee; RB; 5'7; 170; Kissimmee, Fla./Osceola

