Lenoir-Rhyne football coach Mike Jacobs has announced the addition of 27 signees during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The class is made up of 13 players from the state of North Carolina, six from Georgia, four from Florida, two from South Carolina and one each from Maryland and Ohio.
The Bears added 15 players on the offensive side of the ball and 12 on defense.
"I couldn't be more excited about the signing class," said Jacobs, who was hired in January. "To be able to put together the quality and the depth of the kids that signed today in about 30 days is a testament to my coaching staff. We're really excited and met a bunch of needs across all three levels. We're looking forward to getting these guys up here now that they are officially Bears and getting their families involved in what we have going on."
Lenoir-Rhyne Football's 2020 National Signing Day Class
Name; Position; Height; Weight; Hometown/High School
Omari Alexander; TE; 6-1; 207; Charlotte/Mallard Creek
Trey Shaffer; QB; 6-1; 190; Wadsworth, Ohio/Wadsworth
Jordan Holmes; DE; 6-2; 190; Savannah, Ga./Beach
Solomon Riggins; DE; 6-4; 210; Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown
Sean White; QB; 6-1; 207; Sarasota, Fla./Sarasota Riverview
Chris Brown; CB; 5-9; 167; King/West Stokes
Jordan Payne; WR; 5-10; 155; Charlotte/Vance
Briyon Wright; LB; 6-0; 195; Spartanburg, S.C./Byrnes
J'tTrell Washington; DB; 5-10; 165; Charlotte/Mallard Creek
Jon Ross Maye; LB; 6-0; 210; Johns Creek, Ga./Johns Creek
John Godwin; TE; 6-3; 220; Jacksonville, Fla./Bishop Kenny
Dylan Foster; OL; 6-2; 285; Landover, Md./Dematha
La'Ken Nettles; CB/S; 5-11; 175; Atlanta, Ga./Alcovoy
Ha'Keem Meggett; WR; 6-2; 180; Moncks Corner, S.C./Berkeley
Kelin Parsons; WR; 6-1; 183; King/West Stokes
Nathaniel Isaac; DE; 6-3; 212; Kissimmee, Fla./Tohopekaliga
Alvin James; S; 6-1; 180; Atlanta, Ga./ Grady
Logan Daniels; LB; 6-0; 220; Loganville, Ga./Grayson
Xavier Jennings; OT; 6-3; 280; Shelby/Burns
Matthew Hancock; RB; 5-11; 210; Hickory/St. Stephens
Jaquez Dew; LB; 6-1; 205; Mableton/Whitfield Academy
Grayson Lineberger; OG; 6-2; 280; Hickory/Hickory
Joel Hunt; WR; 5-11; 180; Hubert/Swansboro
Jacob Clark; OL; 6-2; 270; Lenoir/Hibriten
James Ussery; CB/S; 5-10; 175; Kings Mountain/Kings Mountain
Dequan Sturdivant; RB; 5-11; 200; Wadesboro/Anson
Dwayne McGee; RB; 5'7; 170; Kissimmee, Fla./Osceola
