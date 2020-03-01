ANDERSON, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team led after seven-and-a-half innings on the road Friday night, but Anderson scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to surge ahead on its way to a 5-3 win over the Bears at Memorial Stadium.
The Bears (8-8, 1-3 South Atlantic Conference) scored the game’s first run in the fifth when Mike McHugh doubled to left field to lead off the inning and crossed the plate following a sacrifice bunt from David Bell and a squeeze bunt from Brock Johnson. They also scored a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Will Jones that scored Connor Smith.
The Trojans (10-6, 3-1) tied things at 2-all in their half of the seventh, chasing L-R starting pitcher John Grigg from the contest after six-plus innings of work. Grigg struck out a season-high nine batters and both of his runs were unearned.
E.J. Ranel gave the Bears a brief one-run lead on an RBI double in the eighth, but Anderson countered with a three-run bottom half of the frame. A two-run double from Trevor Weisner was the big blow that allowed the hosts to grab the lead.
Ryan Smith picked up his fourth win of the season for the Trojans on the mound. Christian Carpenter pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his SAC-leading sixth save.
All five of the Trojans’ runs were unearned, with the Bears committing three errors on the night. Ranel and McHugh had two hits apiece for L-R, which also received one hit from Smith.
L-R and Anderson hooked up again on Saturday in a doubleheader.
