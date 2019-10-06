HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team got off to a slow start, but rallied for its 10th win of the season in a 3-1 victory at Coker on Friday night. The Bears lost the opening set 25-18, but won the next three sets by respective scores of 25-21, 25-15 and 25-18 to improve to 10-3 overall and 6-3 in South Atlantic Conference action.
Taylor Prall led the Bears with 16 kills and she also had six digs, while Madison Asher finished with six kills and five blocks. Alannah Thomas chipped in 10 kills and seven digs for L-R, with Mackenzie Hulsey dishing out a career-high 26 assists to go with two kills.
Coker (4-8, 1-7 SAC) posted a scorching hitting percentage of .423 in the first set, but L-R answered with a .419 hitting percentage of its own in the third set. The Bears moved to 6-1 this fall away from home in their first of nine straight road matches.
L-R visited No. 23 Wingate on Saturday in its final match until next weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.