Saturday afternoon’s football game between Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate was one of the biggest that has ever been played at Moretz Stadium. In front of a sellout crowd of 10,046 and a national audience watching on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN App, the Bears knocked off the Bulldogs 20-13 in the NCAA Division II Showcase Game of the Week.
The game marked the fourth straight meeting between the South Atlantic Conference foes that has been decided by eight points or less. Wingate won 22-14 in 2017, while L-R won last year’s regular-season contest 31-24 before coming away with a 21-17 victory in the second round of the NCAA playoffs.
“Wingate’s a great team, and we knew it was gonna be a championship atmosphere,” L-R senior running back Jaquay Mitchell said. “The fans were packed and it was just great to be able to win and say we’ve got a piece of the pie right now. We want the whole thing, but we’re gonna take a piece of the pie until further notice. It’s just great, a great win.”
“They are good, they’re real good,” added L-R coach Drew Cronic. “Especially defensively, they’ve just got players everywhere. They’re sound, they play hard, they do everything good on defense; I think they’re well-coached. … Our defense was unbelievable, especially playing without (senior safety) Kyle Dugger and to be able to absorb that and to give up just 13 points to a really good offense, that is unbelievable. We did enough offensively and we played great on defense.”
Wingate (8-1, 5-1 SAC) received the opening kickoff and drove into the Bears’ red zone before being stuffed at the line of scrimmage on both third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 from the L-R 13-yard line. After Domineke McNeill was tackled by L-R’s Landon Scott for no gain on third down, Clayton Horn tackled Nijere Peoples for no gain on fourth down to give the ball to the Bears’ offense for the first time.
Ameen Stevens immediately put L-R (9-0, 7-0) inside the Bulldogs’ red zone with a 70-yard run, but after picking up an additional first down, the Bears were forced to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Chase Allbaugh with 7:14 remaining in the first quarter.
Wingate answered with a 31-yard field goal from McLean Robertson at the 2:44 mark of the opening period before L-R retook the lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Grayson Willingham to Mitchell 25 seconds into the second quarter. Later in the quarter, Horn intercepted a pass thrown by Bulldogs quarterback Shaw Crocker and moved the ball into position for Allbaugh, who drilled a 43-yard field goal to increase the hosts’ lead to double digits at 13-3.
After the teams exchanged punts, the Bulldogs’ Robertson added his second field goal of the day — this time from 29 yards — as the first half came to an end. Consequently, L-R entered the intermission with a one-score advantage.
Following a scoreless third quarter that featured a strip sack by Horn, who also recovered the fumble, a turnover on downs and two punts by each squad, Wingate went three-and-out on its first drive of the fourth quarter. The Bears made the visitors pay on the next play, as Willingham hit Mitchell in stride for a 90-yard scoring strike that made it 20-6 with 12:21 remaining.
The Bulldogs tried to rally late, getting a 4-yard TD pass from Crocker to BJ Muckelvene at the 6:33 mark before forcing L-R to punt with 3:52 to go. However, after a holding penalty forced Wingate into a fourth-and-14 from its own 31, Crocker was picked off by the Bears’ Javoris Smith with 1:29 left. Then a facemask call on the ensuing drive gave L-R an automatic first down and the opportunity to run out the clock.
“I think we were able to win the field position battle, and that’s really important when you’re playing a great defensive team,” said Cronic. “You’ve got to find yards somehow and you’ve got to keep them pinned in pretty good, so I think we’ve been kicking and punting the ball pretty good.
“The things I thought were we needed to be able to run the ball some, we needed to stop the run,” he continued. “I think we were able to do those two things, and then beat them in the turnover battle and beat them in the big play battle. Our defense gave up one post route coming off the goal line and besides that I don’t think they got behind us any, and then we were able to get behind them twice and I think that was the key to the game.”
L-R’s Stevens led all rushers with 88 yards on 10 carries, while Mitchell added nine carries for 39 yards in addition to his three catches for 135 yards and two scores. Willingham completed 10 of 18 passes for 169 yards and the two TDs.
“It meant a lot to me, it meant a lot to my team first of all,” said Mitchell of his big day. “Our defense played one great game and our offense, offensive line and Grayson, everybody played their part. It was 11 men doing exactly what they needed to do to get the ‘W.’”
Defensively, the Bears received a team-high nine tackles from Eric Jackson to go with 7.5 from Ivan Milliken, 6.5 from Horn and six from Sherrod Williams. Horn recorded the game’s only sack on the strip sack and had one of two interceptions for L-R, which also got six punts for 260 yards from Michael Owen including two that were downed inside the Bulldogs’ 5.
“It’s just great,” said Mitchell of the Bears’ defense. “Sometimes we’re not clicking on all cylinders and we’re stalling and they just give us another boost. People make plays every time, so we’re just grateful to have them because they’re one of the best defenses in this conference.”
Wingate gained the bulk of its yardage through the air as Crocker completed 19 of 34 passes for 274 yards and a TD. Muckelvene was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver with seven receptions for 106 yards and a score, while Raquan Simmons added eight catches for 73 yards and Peoples finished with 13 carries for 43 yards.
L-R remains home next Saturday for Senior Day at Moretz Stadium. Kickoff for the nonconference matchup between the Bears and UNC Pembroke is set for 2 p.m.
