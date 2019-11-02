Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, NORTHEAST GEORGIA AND PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&