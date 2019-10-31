INDIANAPOLIS — The South Atlantic Conference had five teams in the initial NCAA Southeast Regional Women’s Soccer Rankings that were released Wednesday. Lenoir-Rhyne came in at No. 2, with Catawba checking in at No. 6, Wingate at No. 7, Carson-Newman at No. 8 and Lincoln Memorial at No. 9.
The Bears are currently ranked 10th in the United Soccer Coaches Division II National Poll with an overall record of 13-2.
Catawba has an overall record of 10-2-2, while Wingate is 10-3-1. Carson-Newman is 9-4-1 overall and Lincoln Memorial is 11-4.
The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and will continue to be released each week by the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee up to the NCAA Championship selections.
NCAA SOUTHEAST REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER RANKINGS
1. Flagler (14-0-1)
2. Lenoir-Rhyne (13-2-0)
3. UNC Pembroke (11-4-0)
4. North Georgia (12-2-1)
5. Mount Olive (10-0-3)
6. Catawba (10-2-2)
7. Wingate (10-3-1)
8. Carson-Newman (9-4-1)
9. Lincoln Memorial (11-4-0)
10. Columbus State (10-6)
