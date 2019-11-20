ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne Bears, Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters, Wingate Bulldogs and Catawba Indians will all represent the South Atlantic Conference in the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Southeast Regional, the NCAA announced Monday.
Lenoir-Rhyne is the No. 2 seed, while Lincoln Memorial is the No. 4 seed, Wingate is the No. 7 seed and Catawba is the No. 8 seed.
The nationally ranked No. 8 Bears will host Wingate in the first round on Friday at 6 p.m. in Hickory. The 2019 SAC Women’s Soccer Tournament champion Railsplitters will host No. 5 seed UNC Pembroke on Friday at 3 p.m. in Harrogate, Tennessee, and Catawba will hit the road to face No. 1 seed Flagler for a 6 p.m. match on Friday in St. Augustine, Florida.
Advancing teams will move on to play on Sunday, with the winners advancing to the NCAA Women’s Soccer third round on Dec. 5 or 6. From there, teams will advance to the quarterfinals on Dec. 7 or 8. The NCAA Women’s Soccer semifinals and finals will take place Dec. 12 and 14 at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
To see the full 56-team bracket, visit www.ncaa.com.
