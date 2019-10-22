CATAWBA — The first round of the South Fork 2A Conference volleyball tournament got off to a late start, as North Lincoln’s bus broke down on the way to Bandys. Despite the late arrival, the Knights showed little effect from the delay and blitzed the fourth-seeded Trojans 3-0 at Bost Matheson Gym Monday night. North Lincoln won a tight first set 26-24 before finishing off the sweep 25-13, 25-16.
The fifth-seeded Knights (11-10) advanced to Tuesday night’s semifinal round, hosted by Lake Norman Charter, against No. 1 Maiden (20-4), which swept Lincolnton Monday.
Both North Lincoln and Bandys (12-9) appear to be a lock to reach the 2A state volleyball tournament that is scheduled to begin Saturday. In the latest MaxPreps Adjusted Ranking released on the North Carolina High School Athletic Assocation’s website Monday, Bandys was ranked 43rd and North Lincoln 48th. The 64 2A teams to make the field are scheduled to be released by the NCHSAA Thursday.
The two squads returned to action Monday after a brutal five-set match at North Lincoln last Thursday to finish the regular season. Bandys took the fifth set 20-18 to finish a regular season sweep of the Knights and seize home court advantage for Monday’s first round.
Despite the sweep, Bandys coach Carlee Belk had some worry about beating the Knights three times this season.
“We did have that on the brain going into this week,” Belk admitted. The Trojans’ first-year coach also thought the Knights had payback in mind after losing at home on Senior Night. “Last week was a pretty emotional game. I think our emotions were dry and North Lincoln still had some fire and some desire.”
The first set gave the promise that it would be another back-and-forth match. The Knights held a 24-20 lead before three straight hitting errors and a block from Marty Huggins forged the 11th tie of the set at 24-all. But kills from Delaney Jones and Brooklyn Harris finished off the first set and afterward, North Lincoln firmly seized the momentum.
Led by Adolyn Rankin, the Knights scored the first 12 points of the set and eventually led 17-1 on the way to the easy win in set two. Using a tough, knuckleball serve, Rankin put down four aces. When the Trojans were able to return Rankin’s serve, it often led to free-ball opportunities for North Lincoln with Rankin setting up Payton Bigelow for four kills on the left side of the net.
“I think that we were able to spot serve and found out where we could place the ball and use that to our advantage,” said North Lincoln coach Cathy Rogers. She said that Rankin has the ability to take control of the match with her serve. “She’s had some pretty good runs all season.”
The Trojans stayed close early in the last set, but an 8-4 run turned a one-point game into a 15-10 deficit for Bandys. Two serving errors and Hannah Byrd’s kill got the Trojans within 16-14. However, back-to-back kills by Bandys slammed into the net and started a 7-0 run for North Lincoln, which finished off the set with the largest lead. Rankin had nine assists in the third set to six different hitters for the Knights.
Rogers said her team used last week’s tough loss and seized the opportunity to improve.
“We just changed our strategy,” said Rogers. “We were able to sit down and collect our thoughts after the previous game and how we could change up our offense and defense to come out here and execute point by point.”
Looking ahead to the state playoffs, Belk knows her team has no further margin for error if it wants to keep playing.
“We just did not show up today and I hate it this late in the season,” said Belk. “But, it’s all good because I hope we got it all out of our system today and we’re getting ready to move forward.”
