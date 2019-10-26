NEWTON — North Lincoln High and Newton-Conover entered Friday night’s South Fork 2A football game as the final two conference unbeatens. It took less than a half to show the two teams were, in reality, not equal.
North Lincoln scored on its first four possessions and were never threatened after the first drive in a 43-7 rout of the Red Devils.
With two weeks left, the win put the Knights (8-1 overall, 5-0 SF) within reach of securing at least a co-championship and the South Fork’s top automatic bid. North Lincoln can get it with a win on senior night at home next week against Lincolnton or in two weeks at Bandys.
The Knights now lead the Red Devils (6-3, 4-1) by a game and are two up on East Lincoln, Maiden and West Lincoln. The Knights have now beaten all four of their closest pursuers in the past five weeks by a margin of 161-28.
“That’s a good football team,” said Red Devils head coach Steven Pack. “We knew they were good. They’ve been beating everybody this way. They’ve got a great senior group and they’re one of the better teams around.”
The game featured the return of former Red Devils coach Nick Bazzle to Gurley Stadium for the first time since 2011. Dressed in royal blue, Bazzle, the head coach at Newton-Conover for 13 seasons, spent about 20 minutes with a group of his former players, who were dressed in Newton-Conover red and displayed their 2008 state championship rings and letter jackets while taking group photos.
“It’s special because of this right here.” Bazzle said of the scene on the field. “Being able to come home and seeing a lot of these guys. It brings back a lot of memories. That’s the fun part of coming back where you spent most of your career at.”
At Friday’s start, Newton-Conover appeared it would set the tone, as it methodically marched down the field. Collecting five first downs, three on third-down conversions, the Red Devils chewed up over eight minutes of clock on a 17-play drive down to the Knights’ 16. However, a jump-ball throw to the goal line into double coverage was picked off by Craig Rathbone and returned to the 25.
From there, North Lincoln sped through the Red Devils defense and needed just 13 plays to build a 28-0 lead with 3:59 left in the half.
“We had a good first drive,” said Pack. “We got down there and didn’t make a great decision at the end. You’ve still got to be able to bounce back from those things.”
The Knights took four plays to go 75 yards with Ty Williams (13 carries-165 yards) sprinting the final 49.
A blocked punt set up North Lincoln’s next score on the first play when Landon Beard weaved 31 yards for the touchdown near the end of the first quarter.
Newton-Conover regrouped and held the ball for 11 plays before punting away. However, the Knights met little resistance on a 90-yard drive on just six plays with Jake Soorus (8-136) taking a counter run 57 yards.
A 42-yard pass from Beard to Seth Whitley and a blocked punt for a safety rounded out the scoring in the first half with the Knights taking a 30-0 lead to the locker room. North Lincoln finished the half with 301 yards of total offense and did not begin a play inside the Red Devils 30 until the third quarter.
Bazzle said the opening turnover changed the complexion of the game and that has been a key to the Knights wins lately.
“The last three weeks, somebody has made a play early,” Bazzle said. “Whether it’s a blocked kick, a pick or a stripped ball. All those things, we work on every day and we expect them to happen. When they happen early and you can capitalize on them, that shuts the door on a team you’re playing.”
Williams added touchdown runs of 9 and 10 yards in the third quarter to make it 43-0 and set the running clock into motion. Newton-Conover avoided the shutout midway through the final quarter, when Allan Shade punched in from the 1.
The Red Devils still control their own destiny for the league’s second automatic bid and a win next week at Maiden combined with a loss by East Lincoln against West Lincoln would wrap that up. However, a loss to Maiden and an East Lincoln win would send the three teams into the final week with a three-way tie for second. Maiden would then hold the tiebreaker over both Newton-Conover and East Lincoln.
“I told our kids there’s a 24-hour rule,” said Pack of next week’s game against Maiden. “They can hang their heads tonight a little bit and let it sting. But, we’ve got wake up early in the morning and be ready to go for those Blue Devils. That’s a big one for us.”
North Lincoln 14 16 13 00 — 43
Newton-Conover 00 00 00 07 — 07
First Quarter
NL — Ty Williams 49-yard run (Ian Fiore kick), 2:22
NL — Landon Beard 31-yard run (Fiore kick), :51
Second Quarter
NL — Jake Soorus 57-yard run (Fiore kick), 5:13
NL — Seth Whitley 47-yard pass from Beard (Fiore kick), 3:59
NL — Safety on blocked punt out of the end zone, 2:34
Third Quarter
NL — Williams 9-yard run (kick failed), 9:07
NL — Williams 10-yard run (Fiore kick), :03
Fourth Quarter
NC — Allan Shade 1-yard run (Addison Hayes kick), 5:35
Team Stats
First Downs: North Lincoln 16, Newton-Conover 16
Rushes-yards: North Lincoln 32-347, Newton-Conover 35-89
Comp-Att-Int: North Lincoln 3-6-0, Newton-Conover 18-32-2
Passing yards: North Lincoln 65, Newton-Conover 145
Fumbles-Lost: North Lincoln 0-0, Newton-Conover 0-0
Penalties-yards: North Lincoln 5-45, Newton-Conover 6-33
Individual Stats
RUSHING — North Lincoln: Ty Williams 13-165 and 3 TDs, Jake Soorus 8-136 and 1 TD, Landon Beard 3-29 and 1 TD, Sam Brady 3-14, Kristjan Snyder 1-5, Drake Sturgull 1-3, Jack Carter 1-3, Trace Dlugolenski 1-(-1), Seth Moody 1-(-7). Newton-Conover: Allan Shade 14-89 and 1 TD, Allen Wilfong 13-13, Justice Craig 8(-13).
PASSING — North Lincoln: Beard 3-6-0 for 65 yards and 1 TD. Newton-Conover: Craig 18-32-2 for 145 yards.
RECEIVING — North Lincoln: Williams 2-23, Whitley 1-42 and 1 TD. Newton-Conover: Josh Nichols 5-41, Brandon Johnson 5-26, Keagen Covington 4-56, Wilfong 2-4, Xavier Avery 1-15, Zane Redmond 1-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.