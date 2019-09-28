After a two-day trial, a jury found a Lenoir man guilty of financial crimes in Caldwell County Superior Court on Thursday, according to a press release from 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.
Dusty Ray Whisenant, 31, will spend 44 to 65 months in prison for two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering a forged instrument and being an habitual felon, the release states.
Whisenant was sentenced by Superior Court Judge James W. Morgan of Cleveland County.
In December 2017, Whisenant and co-defendant Janna Good were seen on video footage using checks not written by the victim at a convenience store, the release states. Another check was deposited into Good’s account.
Whisenant obtained the checks from the victim during a transaction related to buying a dishwasher.
Good has also been convicted for her role in the crimes, according to the release.
Whisenant’s sentence was enhanced due to his prior felony convictions for larceny in April 2006, possession of stolen goods in January 2007 and breaking and entering in January 2014, all in Caldwell County.
Doug Dupell investigated the cases for the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant District Attorney Andrew Jennings handled prosecution for the state.
