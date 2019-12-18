Editor's note: This story was updated just before 6 p.m. to correct an error.
Automotive manufacturer Cataler North America announced Wednesday they will be creating at least 151 jobs over five years at a new manufacturing plant at the Trivium Corporate Center off Startown Road.
N.C. Secretary of Commerce Anthony Copeland made the announcement at the Workforce Solutions Complex Wednesday afternoon to an audience that included company officials, Hickory City Council members and Catawba County commissioners.
The company will receive a little more than $1 million in state incentives over 12 years, according to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.
Cataler North America is a subsidiary of Japan-based Cataler Corp. The company produces catalysts (often known as catalytic converters) for use in vehicles.
No local incentives have been approved but Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar said he would likely bring incentive proposals to Hickory and the county next month.
The plant should begin hiring by early 2021, Millar said.
In addition to the jobs, the company will also be investing at least $42 million in the new plant.
Cataler is the third company to locate in the business park, which is a joint project of Hickory and the county. Cable manufacturer Corning and radiopharmaceutical manufacturer ITM are also locating in the business park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
if he was talking to a conover or claremont person they would be talking probably saying 1000 or 1500 jobs!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.