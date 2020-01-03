Mike Jacobs will be formally introduced as the 23rd head football coach in Lenoir-Rhyne history at a press conference on Monday at noon in Belk Centrum. A reception will follow the press conference and both events are open to the public. The press conference will also be live streamed and the link can be found by visiting www.lrbears.com on the day of the event.
Jacobs comes to Lenoir-Rhyne from Notre Dame (Ohio), where he led the Falcons to an NCAA semifinal game in 2018 and an NCAA quarterfinal appearance in 2019. Jacobs coached back-to-back Mountain East Conference championship squads and had his team ranked as high as fourth in the nation in 2019.
Following a 2018 campaign that saw Notre Dame go 13-1 overall and 10-0 in conference, Jacobs was named the Regional and National Coach of the Year by the Don Hansen Football Gazette.
Jacobs coached running back Jaleel McLaughlin to be a Harlon Hill finalist in each of the past two seasons, including a runner-up for the award in 2019. McLaughlin led all of Division II in rushing yards both years and his 2,421 yards gained as a freshman in 2018 represent a Division II record.
