The Lenoir-Rhyne football team has established a winning culture over the past two seasons, posting a combined record of 25-3 and collecting back-to-back South Atlantic Conference titles while appearing in two straight NCAA Division II regional championship games.
But days after the 2019 season ended at the hands of eventual national champion West Florida, head coach Drew Cronic accepted a job at Mercer University in his home state of Georgia. Thus, the search for the Bears’ 23rd football coach began.
It took less than two weeks for the Bears to find their man. Mike Jacobs, who spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio, accepted the job on Dec. 22 and was introduced as L-R’s newest coach during a press conference on Monday in Belk Centrum.
“I am beyond grateful and humbled to stand before you as the 23rd head football coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University,” said Jacobs, “and a big reason for that is because of the leadership in this room and the community support and the alumni support of you folks that are here.”
Jacobs thanked L-R President Fred Whitt, Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Internal Operations Aaron Brock, Senior Associate AD Michael Flicker, his family and the coaches who have influenced him during his 15-plus years as a collegiate coach. He also spoke of his grandfather and father, who combined to coach for nearly 90 years and impacted him both on and off the field.
“I’ve been around it (coaching) my entire life,” said Jacobs. “Having players as a part of our family unit at our house, at our family functions, it has been intertwined in my family for as long as I can remember, so I’m very appreciative of those men.”
Jacobs also shared his vision for the football program at L-R, pointing out that there’s no need to “reinvent the wheel” due to the success the Bears have had under Cronic. His hope is to continue to build L-R into a perennial powerhouse not only in the SAC, but at the national level as well.
“Our goal is to be the first private institute in the modern era to win a national championship and to do it between the bricks,” said Jacobs, who stated that he and his assistant coaches will heavily recruit players in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida while also trying to capitalize on the connections they have built in Ohio and the surrounding states.
“We are gonna recruit young men that take their education seriously,” said Jacobs, “that take pride in being a part of the Lenoir-Rhyne community, the campus community and the city of Hickory itself.”
Jacobs stressed discipline, trust, effort, focus, energy, excitement and physical and mental toughness as major aspects of building a successful football program. He said that he will preach not only excellence on the field, but the significance of being active in the community.
In terms of game preparation, Jacobs mentioned the importance of practice on multiple occasions. He believes championship teams are those that are first and foremost able to run the ball on offense and stop the run on defense.
“I’m a process guy. How you do anything is how you do everything,” said Jacobs. “So it’ll start in practice the second they go down those steps, when they cross that white line there will be those expectations that they do everything the way that we want so we can walk, talk and act like a champion before we really are.
“One of my favorite quotes is from Amelia Barr, it is ‘It is always the simple that produces the marvelous,’” he continued. “If you can’t block and you can’t tackle and you don’t run to the football with a passion or excitement … you won’t win many games. A key for how our success is going forward will be unbelievable effort, and it will begin with what we do daily in practice when no one else is even watching or paying attention.”
Whitt and Pate also shared their thoughts on Jacobs, who was 42-8 during his time as the head coach Notre Dame College. Prior to that, the Maumee, Ohio, native had stints as an assistant at California University of Pennsylvania, Purdue University, Wilmington College and Eastern Michigan University. He played his college ball at Ohio State University from 1997-2001, where he was an offensive lineman and long snapper for the Buckeyes.
“We don’t want just to have a couple of good seasons in our football program,” said Whitt. “We want to be nationally recognized as an outstanding program, which means success not just in a couple years but sustained over many years. And when we look at our new coach today, he’s exemplified that where he’s been before and he’s built that kind of success in NCAA Division II football.”
“When we embarked on this search, we were looking for an inspired leader who would bring not only an exciting brand of football but also understand how to develop and sustain a winning culture,” added Pate. “… It is clear to us through our process that Mike Jacobs was the ideal candidate to lead our program forward as we look to build on the recent success and to continue to compete for SAC and NCAA championships.”
