Backstreets Bar and Grill is under attack. But people have the wrong target.
The restaurant, with a longtime Hickory location and a newer Columbia, S.C. location, is being mistaken online for a Clemson, S.C. bar with a similar name that posted a controversial sign banning guns.
The result was a firestorm online from commenters hoping to attack the Clemson bar, but finding the Hickory or Columbia restaurants instead, Backstreets Bar and Grill owner Bryan Norris said. He and his stepson Casey Peissel, who runs the Columbia restaurant, are fighting to stop the flood of angry comments on Facebook, low-star reviews and outraged calls.
“It’s been pretty nasty,” Peissel said.
The outrage comes from a sign the Clemson bar, Backstreets Pub and Grill, posted in 2014. It said: “No concealed weapons allowed. If you are such a loser that you feel a need to carry a gun with you when you go out, I don’t want your business. Douchebag.”
The sign got attention then, but Norris felt no effect — until this past weekend.
A photo of the sign started circulating again in gun-rights and Second Amendment support groups online and on Facebook, Peissel said.
At first, the posts had the restaurant name, address and Facebook page for the Clemson restaurant, which has no connection other than a similar name to the longtime Hickory establishment.
Then people started getting the places mixed up, Peissel said.
In a comment on a Facebook post of the sign, one man said he put in his review. Under the same name, he left a one-star review on Facebook for Backstreets Grill of Columbia saying, “Terrible service and food.” That’s when they started getting bad Facebook, Google and Yelp reviews from people all over the country who’d never been to Backstreets in Hickory or Columbia, Norris said.
“Whether they’ve eaten there or not, they’re leaving reviews,” Norris said. “It’s intentional.”
On Saturday, the Columbia location got a call from a woman yelling at Peissel, he said.
“This lady is screaming at me like, ‘I am an American with my rights to bear arms,’” he said. “I explained to her she had the wrong bar and she just said she would call them instead.”
To curb false negative reviews, Peissel turned off reviews on Facebook for both the Hickory and Columbia locations. Still, reviews can be left on Google and Yelp, and all they can do is report them, Peissel said.
Norris said he’s spoken with much of his clientele in Hickory and isn’t worried about the misdirected anger for that location, but he thinks it could have a worse effect in Columbia.
“What we do is hard,” Norris said. “What we do is already hard without these people trying to hurt us.”
Peissel said just a few bad reviews could easily bring the restaurant’s average down, which could hurt business. For now, they plan to set the record straight that they are not the ones who posted the sign, Norris said.
“We don’t take political stands or religious stands,” Norris said.
Once the outrage settles down, they hope to reopen Facebook reviews. There’s no guarantee the sign won’t circulate the Internet again, though.
“That’s the worrisome part — there’s not a whole lot to do to stop it,” Peissel said. “It’s definitely — we feel a little helpless. So we just want to make it clear we aren’t involved.”
Peissel, who helps run the Facebook accounts for both restaurants, made a post clarifying the situation, but Norris worried that even posting about it could bring more attention. “That can backfire on you,” he said.
That’s why Norris stays off social media, he said. Peissel handles the accounts as a tool to help bring in business, but social media can also play a negative role, Norris said. “I don’t like social media because of this reason,” he said.
Norris said he takes the attacks personally and wants people to realize how comments online can hurt in real life.
“They’re intentionally trying to hurt my family,” he said. “I want to tell the truth and enlighten everyone on what’s going on.”
