Robert W. Brown, Jr. started his new role as the interim principal for Hickory High School on Jan. 23, according to a press release from Hickory Public Schools.
“I am thrilled to be here at Hickory High and I look forward to building upon the strengths in place as developed by Ms. Tuttle and the team,” Brown said in the release. “We are moving forward with a strong focus on rigor and developing healthy relationships. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the amazing staff and students of Hickory High.”
Brown earned two Master of Arts degrees, one in history from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the other in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, according to the release. His undergraduate degree was earned in history from UNC-Charlotte.
Brown has been actively involved in education since 1995, according to the release. He served as the headmaster of Pinnacle Classical Academy in Shelby, assistant principal at Chase Middle School in Forest City and assistant principal at Crest High School in Boiling Springs.
In addition to classroom teaching experience for the secondary level, Brown currently serves as an adjunct instructor for Cleveland Community College and he taught at Gardner-Webb University.
Brown is serving in the leadership role during the absence of former Hickory High Principal Rebecca Tuttle, who is currently on an extended leave of absence, according to the release.
“We are in full support of Dr. Adell’s selection of Mr. Robert Brown as the interim principal for Hickory High School,” Bryan Graham, chairman of the HPS Board of Education, said in the release. “On behalf of the Board of Education, we wish the best for Ms. Tuttle, and we are pleased that Mr. Brown has opted to join Hickory High in this interim administrative role. His wealth of experience and broad knowledge of the demands in leading a high school are a great fit during this time of need.”
Brown is being paid $6,400 per month, according to the school system.
