Coming off a three-point road win over Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rival South Caldwell on Tuesday, the Hickory girls basketball team returned home Wednesday night for a nonconference endowment game against Hunter Huss. The Red Tornadoes had no trouble against their opponents from Gaston County, defeating the Huskies 61-20 in a contest that featured a running clock for much of the second half.
Hickory’s Shelby Darden, a 6-foot-5 senior center, led all scorers with 21 points. Frontcourt mate Finley Lefevers, a 6-0 junior, added 14 points in a game that was never in doubt.
On the other side, Huss was paced by 11 points from Jamya Daniels.
“I thought they both played very confident. They didn’t put the ball on the ground much,” Hickory coach Barbara Helms said of the efforts by Darden and Lefevers. “They just basically took their time and made the defense react to them. … They took advantage of their height to jump and block shots as well.”
Following a layup from Darden to begin the contest, the Huskies (2-8) scored their only point of the opening quarter on a Daniels free throw at the 6:22 mark. The Red Tornadoes responded with a 24-0 run that extended into the second period, with Darden doing most of the damage as she scored 11 first-quarter points and 16 over the first two frames.
Huss finally registered its first field goal of the night on a layup from Jazmine Williamson with just under six minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Huskies added six more points in the period, but Hickory (11-3) closed the half on a 10-0 spurt capped by a 3-pointer and a steal and layup from Lefevers to carry a 41-9 advantage into the intermission.
The Red Tornadoes continued to increase their lead in the third quarter, with Darden adding her final five points and six different players scoring for Hickory during the eight-minute stretch. Daniels countered with seven points for the Huskies, who trailed 60-19 entering the final period.
With a running clock being instituted after the Red Tornadoes took a 40-point lead in the third quarter, neither team recorded a field goal in the fourth. Izzi Wood converted a free throw for Hickory, while Daniels made a foul shot in the last minute to account for the final score.
Hickory returns to league play with a home game against Watauga next Tuesday.
“They’re long, they’ve got a good program,” said Helms of Watauga. “They’ve got some good seniors that have returned. It’s not gonna be a game where you can make a lot of mistakes.
“Obviously we want to try to keep doing what we’re doing, put some pressure out there, make them make some decisions and hopefully turn the ball over some,” she added. “But basically we want to try to do what we do and execute it well. I think that’s the biggest thing you’ve got to do at this point.”
BOYS
Hunter Huss 84, Hickory 51
The Red Tornadoes’ recent struggles continued as they dropped their third straight contest after starting the season 10-0. They kept things close in the first quarter and trailed just 18-14 after one, but the Huskies led 42-29 at halftime and 60-44 at the end of three quarters before pulling away in the final period.
Huss (12-1) was led by 18 points from Tyrese McNeal, who scored 14 consecutive points late in the fourth quarter. Deneil Mackins (15 points), Kendall Corry (13) and JJ Moore (13) also reached double figures for the visitors.
Freshman Jayden Maddox was one of the lone bright spots for Hickory (10-3) with nine points off the bench. Dallas Culbreath also had nine points for the Red Tornadoes on a trio of 3s, while Davis Amos finished with eight and Rico Walker had six.
The Red Tornadoes entertain Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga next Tuesday.
