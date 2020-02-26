The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference recently announced its 2019-20 all-conference team for wrestling, with St. Stephens’ Jovanny Urzua and Billy Baker earning the conference’s lower weight wrestler of the year and coach of the year honors, respectively. Additionally, South Caldwell’s Josh Voelkel was selected as the conference’s upper weight wrestler of the year.
Conference champion St. Stephens, which reached the 3A West Regional championship, was represented by Urzua, Cesar Chavez Alonzo, Coy Reid, Braxton Hankinson, Kymani Evans, Dalen Milligan, Garrett Bolling, Beck Nestor, Jayden Jackson, Dorian Whitworth, Justin Beltran, Andre Britt and Ryan Campbell.
South Caldwell, which tied Alexander Central and McDowell for second place, put Voelkel, Jonah McBurney, Tyler Queen, Hunter Hudson, CJ Crawford, Justin Chester and Cole McCall on the all-conference team. The Cougars were represented by Dylan Dalton, Dakota Jones, Caleb Fountain, while the Titans’ Tobias Finn, Jacob Creaton, Bruin Lytle and Preston Dennison made the cut.
Fifth-place Watauga’s lone all-conference selection was Ben Oakes, with sixth-place Freedom putting Emily Propst and Kalvin Khang on the squad.
