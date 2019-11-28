Nine months after getting to the top of the mountain, St. Stephens’ wrestling program has started the climb again. On Tuesday, the Indians took on a young Bandys team trying to rebuild its program and return to its former prominence.
With five forfeits known ahead of Tuesday’s dual meet, St. Stephens added five pins and easily outpaced the Trojans 66-8 in the first home meet of the season for the Indians. Coming off a 43-0 record and a 3A state championship, St. Stephens improved to 9-0 on the young season.
Head coach Billy Baker was glad to have his kids in familiar confines.
“It was nice to be able to wrestle in our gym,” said Baker, who’s in his 20th season with the Indians. “It was also nice to be able to wrestle one of our county schools.”
The dual was Bandys’ first of the season after it opened the season last Saturday at a tournament at Elkin High, finishing seventh out of 11 teams.
Coach Justin Adams, who is in his first season with the Trojans, admits that his team has a long way to go to get back to the days when Bandys won back-to-back 2A titles in 2005 and 2006.
“We’re at ground level right now,” said Adams. “We’re working on it and we’ve got some really good kids.”
In defense of their title, the Indians will do so with an inexperienced squad with nine seniors that wrestled for the dual meet championship last February in Greensboro. Despite the unbeaten record, Baker knows there will be some growing pains ahead as the competition gets tougher.
“It’s a process,” said Baker. “It’s not going to happen overnight and it’s slow. When we wrestled some of their tougher kids, it kind of exposed some of our weaknesses. But you need that and now I know some of what we need to work on.”
One of the tougher kids Baker referred to was Bryson Burkett at 126 pounds. After forfeits at 113 and 120, Burkett got the Trojans on the board when he held off a near fall at the end of the match to win 4-2 over Coy Reid.
Adams said Burkett is the epitome of what the Trojans are trying to do to rebuild the program.
“He’s really bought into the process,” Adams said. “And I’ve very proud of him. I think he can go a long way. … My goal is to have him be 180 degrees better than he is right now.”
Daniel Queen (132) and Evan Trossi (138) each took decisions before Garrett Bolling (145) got the Indians’ first pin of the night in the third period.
Caleb Moore (152) had the most dominant performance for Bandys when he scored a 16-0 technical fall over Beck Nestor.
From there, the Indians ran the table with a series of pins and forfeits. Jayden Jackson (160) took out Trey Ballew in the second period. The final three contested matches went quickly as Andre Britt (195), Hunter McCall (285) and Cesar Chavez (106) each took under a minute to vanquish opponents.
“I was a little disappointed we gave up in some areas that we really worked hard on this week,” Adams said of the quick pins. “Not to give up in the pin department. We’ll keep working on that. That’s on the coach, not on the kids.”
While Baker was pleased overall, he felt there were moments that his grapplers gave up points that could prove costly in later meets.
“It’s not December yet,” said Baker. “We’ve got a lot of young kids with not a lot of mat experience in the starting lineup right now.”
The Indians wrestled in a tournament at Lake Norman on Wednesday. The next dual meet is Thursday, Dec. 5 at Newton-Conover.
Bandys is next scheduled to hit the mats at a quad event at West Wilkes next Tuesday.
ST. STEPHENS 66, BANDYS 8
106: Cesar Chavez Alonso (SS) p. Preston Rutledge, :35
113: Jovanny Urzua (SS) won by forfeit
120: Braxton Hankinson (SS) won by forfeit
126: Bryson Burkett (B) d. Coy Reid, 4-2
132: Daniel Queen (SS) d. William Nix, 12-5
138: Evan Trossi (SS) d. Ian Powers, 10-6
145: Garrett Bolling (SS) p. Ayden Hocking, 4:48
152: Caleb Moore (B) d. Beck Nestor, 16-0
160: Jayden Jackson (SS) p. Trey Ballew, 3:23
170: Dorian Whitworth (SS) won by forfeit
182: Justin Beltran (SS) won by forfeit
195: Andre Pruitt (SS) p. Austin Cline, :57
220: Robert Valencia (SS) won by forfeit
285: Hunter McCall (SS) p. Patrick Carpenter, :50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.