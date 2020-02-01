LINCOLNTON — In its final match of the regular season, the St. Stephens wrestling team collected a 67-7 nonconference road victory over North Lincoln on Thursday. The Indians won 12 of 14 weight classes on their way to the win.
St. Stephens (31-8) took the 106-, 113-, 120- and 126-pound divisions. Cesar Chavez-Alonzo pinned Peyton Sutton in 1:04 at 106, while Chance Wilson (113), Coy Reid (120) and Braxton Hankinson (126) all won via forfeit.
Following the Knights’ first win at 132, the Indians captured victories at 138, 145, 152 and 160. Dalen Milligan won via forfeit at 138, with Garrett Bolling (145) earning a 13-2 major decision over Jacob Kofler, Beck Nestor (152) pinning Benjamin Larson in 1:21 and Jayden Jackson (160) earning an 8-4 decision over Jordan Dininny.
North Lincoln (7-21) was victorious at 170, but the remaining four bouts also went to the Indians. Justin Beltran won via forfeit at 182, while Andre Britt (195) pinned Brenden Pickler in 3:44, Robert Valencia (220) pinned Kevin Smith in 33 seconds and Ryan Campbell (285) notched a win via forfeit.
The dual state playoff brackets are scheduled to be released on Monday, with the first and second rounds set to take place at to-be-determined locations on Tuesday.
