The races in many Catawba County municipalities were uncontested and the results in a few others were favorable to incumbents.
In Claremont and the town of Catawba, however, incumbents lost their bids for reelection.
Here’s a look at the election results in Conover, Claremont, Catawba, Brookford and Long View.
Conover Council
Incumbents Kyle Hayman, Don Beal and Bruce Eckard will return to the council following their victories Tuesday night.
Hayman was first with 536 votes. Beal came in second with 533 votes and Eckard was third with 525 votes.
Claremont Council
Two newcomers and one incumbent won the race for Claremont City Council and one incumbent was voted out.
Newcomers Chris Reese, who received 216 votes, and M. Dale Sherrill, who had 186 votes, each earned a seat on the city council.
Lee Miller will remain on the council after receiving 177 votes.
Incumbent David Morrow lost his bid for reelection. He received 87 votes, finishing in last place of the five candidates who ran for the council.
Catawba Mayor
Incumbent Donald “Duck” Robinson, who ran unopposed, received 133 votes.
Catawba Council
The race for Catawba Town Council was tight. Incumbent Donald Allen finished with 107 votes to newcomer Carroll Yount’s 105 votes.
A recount may be called if a race is within one percent.
However, since the top two finishers in the race will be elected to the council, it was not clear Tuesday night what the recount implications for the election are.
Incumbent Colleen Anderson lost her bid for reelection.
She finished a distant third place behind Allen and Young with 35 votes.
Brookford Alderman
Sue Noblitt and Bill McGregor will both remain on the Brookford Town Council after finishing in the top two spots in the race.
Noblitt earned the most votes with 40. McGregor had 38 votes.
Long View Alderman
Incumbents Randall Mays, Thurman VanHorn and David Elder each ran unopposed in their respective wards to remain on the town of Long View Council.
Mays had 23 votes while VanHorn had 39 votes and Elder had 27 votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.