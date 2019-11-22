MORGANTON — The Mimosa Hills Golf and Country Club board of directors and the Carolinas Golf Association on Tuesday announced the inaugural Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational to be held Aug. 29-30, 2020.
The event will be a 54-hole, stroke play tournament for junior male and female golfers from the Carolinas who are between the ages of 14 and 18 who have not finished high school.
The event will be played in a college-style format with 36 holes on day one and 18 on day two. Players will earn their invitation to participate through select CGA tournaments.
The boys’ field will be limited to 56 players and girls’ field to 32 players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.