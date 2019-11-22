MORGANTON — The Mimosa Hills Golf and Country Club board of directors and the Carolinas Golf Association on Tuesday announced the inaugural Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational to be held Aug. 29-30, 2020.

The event will be a 54-hole, stroke play tournament for junior male and female golfers from the Carolinas who are between the ages of 14 and 18 who have not finished high school.

The event will be played in a college-style format with 36 holes on day one and 18 on day two. Players will earn their invitation to participate through select CGA tournaments.

The boys’ field will be limited to 56 players and girls’ field to 32 players.

