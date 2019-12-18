The roar of echoing protests rose from Union Square in downtown Hickory Tuesday night.
On one side of the square, about 200 supporters of President Donald Trump waved Trump and American flags and yelled, “Keep America great,” and, “Four more years.”
On the other, about 50 people pushed for Trump’s impeachment with handmade signs and chants of, “Impeach and remove,” and, “Lock him up.”
The demonstrations happened alongside hundreds of national protests supporting the impeachment of Trump and counter-protests in support of the president. The U.S. House of Representatives was expected to vote on impeachment Wednesday.
Tiffany Canaday, a member of MoveOn, a national progressive advocacy group, said she felt the need to show that there were people in Catawba County who want to see the president impeached. She started organizing the protest in late November, she said.
She feels the grounds for impeachment, which Democrats in the House have laid out in the articles of impeachment as abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, are sound. Democrats say Trump used his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival in exchange for aide and blocked Congress from being able to investigate the event.
“If anyone else engaged in a similar bribery scheme, they’d be charged with a crime,” Canaday said.
She sees a local protest as a way for people to express their views with a group of like-minded people.
“I just had to make sure that our voices are heard,” she said.
When word got out about the pro-impeachment protest, Tom Dees, a Republican candidate for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, decided to fight back. He started a counter-protest to support Trump at the exact same time. His demonstration far exceeded the original protest in size and volume.
Trump supporters like Thomas Kern were glad to see the counter-movement. Kern said he wants people to see the dominant will of the county.
“There’s a big group of people in Catawba who support the president,” Kern said. “We’re not going to let them just get away with this (impeachment). This is the greatest president we’ve ever had.”
Seeing so many supporters in one place was a thrill, Kern said. “I’ve got goosebumps all over me,” he said.
Another supporter of the president, Richard Clark, from Hickory, said he’d never been compelled to participate in a demonstration before but felt now was the time to join. “I want them to know how I feel about this,” Clark said.
Supporters yelled in unison supporting Trump, as the pro-impeachment crowd listened to Canaday speak about why she felt the president should be impeached.
Her speech and many of the chants from the smaller crowd were drowned out throughout the hour-long protest, which is what David York expected when he decided to attend the pro-impeachment rally. Even, so he felt it was important to have his say.
“I don’t expect a lot of noise from this crowd (pro-impeachment). I expect a lot of noise from that crowd,” York said, pointing across the gap between the two protests, both under the canvas sails on the square. “The noise is not what matters -- it’s how serious someone is about the issue.”
The two groups continued to chant at each other as the sun set and the temperature dropped.
They stayed separate, with a few police officers standing in the gap between the groups, until the pro-impeachment crowd set out on a march around the square.
Carrying signs saying, “Dump Trump,” “Remove the criminal from the White House,” and “Honor your oath to the constitution,” the group passed by the crowd of Trump supporters who yelled at the protesters and shook Trump reelection signs.
All York could say of his experience was, “Wow. Welcome to America.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
dees only backing support trump people thinking it would benefit his self in upcoming elections!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.