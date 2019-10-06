LENOIR - The IMA Catawba Valley Chapter will have a luncheon meeting on Friday, Oct. 11,  at the Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. A social period begins at 11:30 a.m., with lunch and the program at noon.

Guest speaker will be Rick Ferretti from Pursuit Search Group. The topic will be "Cutting Edge Advice: A Recruiter's Perspective on the Market."

Registration is available through Tuesday. Full program and registration information can be found at www.catawbavalley.imanet.org

The IMA’s Catawba Valley Chapter is one of nearly 200 local IMA chapters around the world. Members include accounting and finance professionals from public and private companies, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as students and academics. The Catawba Valley Chapter offers professional educational programs, networking, leadership training, and community programs, among other services. For more information, visit www.catawbavalley.imanet.org.

