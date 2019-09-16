An accident on I-40 eastbound near exit 128 sent one person to a Charlotte hospital with serious injuries on Sunday, Sept. 15, according to Trooper Jeffery Swagger of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The accident happened just after 9 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer and a bobtail truck.
Swagger said the bobtail truck was traveling east when a malfunction occurred to the truck causing it to decrease speed to 5 mph. A tractor-trailer then collided with the bobtail truck.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center and then transferred to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to Swagger. They are still in critical condition as of Monday
Swagger said lanes were closed after the collision and reopened around 11 a.m. the same morning.
