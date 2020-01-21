A Hudson man will serve between six and eight years in prison after pleading guilty to felony meth trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Jakime Raheim Whiteside, 26, pleaded guilty to the charges on Friday, according to the release.

Officers of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir Police Department found a handgun, mixtures of cocaine, fentanyl and meth and "small amounts of marijuana" while executing a search warrant at Whiteside’s residence in September 2018, according to the release.

Whiteside was also convicted of possession of a schedule II controlled substance in McDowell County in 2017.

Judge Alan Thornburg handed down the sentence. Chris Everhart of the sheriff’s office investigated the case while Nancy Lee handled the prosecution, according to the release.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments