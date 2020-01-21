A Hudson man will serve between six and eight years in prison after pleading guilty to felony meth trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.
Jakime Raheim Whiteside, 26, pleaded guilty to the charges on Friday, according to the release.
Officers of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir Police Department found a handgun, mixtures of cocaine, fentanyl and meth and "small amounts of marijuana" while executing a search warrant at Whiteside’s residence in September 2018, according to the release.
Whiteside was also convicted of possession of a schedule II controlled substance in McDowell County in 2017.
Judge Alan Thornburg handed down the sentence. Chris Everhart of the sheriff’s office investigated the case while Nancy Lee handled the prosecution, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.