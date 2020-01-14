Shannon Hudson has been named the ninth head volleyball coach of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate has announced. Hudson comes to L-R after a distinguished 11-year run at Catawba Valley Community College, where she posted a 348-76 record and a .782 career winning percentage.
Hudson’s CVCC teams have been nationally ranked 10 out of the 11 years she coached, including being as high as No. 3. Hudson has led the Red Hawks to six National Junior College Athletic Association national tournaments, including a fourth-place finish in 2016 and a ninth-place finish in 2018. CVCC holds the record for most consecutive conference wins in the NJCAA with 143 straight and Hudson led the Red Hawks to back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2012 (35-0) and 2013 (39-0). Over the past eight seasons, Hudson has led the Red Hawks to eight consecutive Region X regular-season championships
In 2019, her squad went 34-6 and 11-0 in conference play while advancing to the NJCAA national tournament. The Red Hawks dominated, winning 29 of their 34 matches by a final score of 3-0 and six of her players recorded at least 134 kills on the year. CVCC ranked as high as No. 3 in 2019 and extended its in-region winning streak to 179 straight.
Hudson is a six-time NJCAA District Coach of the Year, a five-time NJCAA Region X Coach of the Year and is the 2018 American Volleyball Coaches Association two-year East/Southeast Region Coach of the Year. Hudson is currently the winningest women’s volleyball coach in school history and the winningest coach in any athletic program at CVCC.
On top of the team’s success, Hudson helped multiple players achieve individual accolades. In her career, Hudson has coached 39 all-region players, eight Region X Players of the Year and six NJCAA All-Americans. Most recently, sophomore Emma Clark became the first player in program history to earn two First Team All-American honors.
“Coach Shannon Hudson brings all the attributes we are looking for in a head coach,” said Pate. “She is a proven winner, a tremendous teacher, an inspiring leader, and is truly passionate about mentoring and developing her players not only in volleyball but for life. She will immediately energize this program while establishing a high-character culture of excellence that will position our players for success both on and off the court. Her results and resume speak for themselves and I am excited to officially welcome her and her family to Lenoir-Rhyne.”
On top of her work at CVCC, Hudson also serves as the director of the newly established Fellowship of Christian Athletes Foothills Volleyball Club and coaches an Under-16 team.
“My family and I are extremely excited to join the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears volleyball program,” said Hudson. “We are thankful for Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate and President Whitt for entrusting us with this opportunity. We are looking forward to getting to know everyone on campus and cannot wait to get started with the team this spring season. We are also grateful for the support and encouragement we have received from everyone in Red Hawk Nation, especially President Hinshaw, Athletic Director Nick Schroeder and Director of Admissions Laurie Wegner.”
Hudson graduated from Gardner-Webb in 2001 with a bachelor’s in business administration. As a sophomore, her team won the South Atlantic Conference championship during the program’s final year as a member of the league before making the transition to Division I. Hudson is married with three children.
