The destruction of the Mosteller Mansion hangs in part on a decision by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The property is part of The Estates apartments in Hickory off Catawba Valley Boulevard, owned by Summit Management, which is a Federal Housing Authority property. Because of that, Summit Management’s plans to tear down the Mosteller Mansion to build three new apartment buildings must first be approved by HUD.
The Mosteller Mansion was built by William Mosteller, furniture executive and plastics business owner in Hickory, who passed away shortly after the house was built in the late 1980s.
After the mansion and surrounding property were sold by the family, apartments were added on the estate in 2006. The house has been used as a community center for the apartments since.
The mansion’s possible demise got attention last fall when Summit’s plans for expansion were filed with the city of Hickory and approved. Then, Patrick Daily, the executive director of the Hickory Landmarks Society, and Stephanie Pace, a longtime fan of the mansion, started an online petition to save the mansion. The petition garnered over 1,700 signatures.
Pace wants to save the mansion and buy it herself. She and Daily have been working to stop the destruction and negotiate the mansion’s survival.
The delay of construction or demolition until HUD approves the project gives them precious time, Pace said.
But in the last week, a fence went up around the mansion property. Signs read “No trespassing,” but Pace worries it means the demolition could happen at any time. She owns property in front of the mansion and the fence now separates her land from the Summit land.
“Once this mansion is gone, it’s gone,” Pace said. “And they can say oops, we didn’t know — but there is no resurrecting this building.”
Written approval from HUD is required to remodel, add to, subtract from, construct, reconstruct or demolish any part of the property, said Joseph Phillips in the HUD Office of Public Affairs for Region IV, where the property is handled.
“HUD has notified the owner to refrain from demolishing the mansion while the application is under review or until they receive further written notice from HUD,” he said.
He did not specify a time frame for the review or what is required for approval.
Daily said he hasn’t heard from Summit recently about the mansion, but was told that someone within Summit said the company would reevaluate the project, Daily said.
“But we do not know exactly what that means,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.