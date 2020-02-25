SALISBURY — The Hickory Hoyas kicked off the 2020 East Coast Basketball League season with a 151-134 road win over the Rowan County Bulls on Sunday at Hall Gym. Six players reached double figures for the Hoyas, including Justin Glover with a game-high 41 points and Isiah Cureton with 31.
Glover added nine rebounds, six assists and five steals for Hickory (1-0), while Cureton pulled down 13 boards to go with four assists. Glover made 5 of 6 free throws and Cureton converted 15 of 16 foul shots, with the Hoyas finishing 29 of 33 (87.9%) as a team at the charity stripe.
Hickory’s Keandre Marion had a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists, while Quay Fewell and Scott Naidas also scored 18 points apiece. Fewell had 11 rebounds and four steals as well, with Naidas pulling down seven boards.
JacQues Chambers was the Hoyas’ sixth double-figure scorer with 14 points. He also had four rebounds and four assists.
Isaac Carr was the leading scorer for the Bulls (1-1) with 25 points, while Avery Patterson had 21 and DJ Blackmon added 20. Ricky Clemons (17 points), Tristan Rankin (14) and Berwyn Bennett (11) were Rowan County’s remaining double-figure scorer.
The Hoyas host the North Carolina Coyotes in their home opener on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Grandview Middle School. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.