Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG TO DEVELOP OVERNIGHT NEAR THE INTERSTATE 77 CORRIDOR IN THE PIEDMONT OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS... FOG WILL DEVELOP THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS ALONG AND NEAR THE INTERSTATE 77 CORRIDOR IN THE PIEDMONT OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND THE EASTERN UPSTATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA. THE FOG WILL LIKELY REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE MILE ACROSS THE AREA, AND SOME LOCATIONS MAY SEE DENSE FOG AND VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE-QUARTER MILES AT TIMES. THE FOG MAY LINGER INTO THE MORNING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY AND AFFECT THE MORNING COMMUTE. USE EXTRA CAUTION IF TRAVELING TONIGHT OR WEDNESDAY MORNING ALONG OR NEAR I-77. ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS, AND ALLOW EXTRA STOPPING DISTANCE. THE FOG SHOULD DISSIPATE AROUND MID-MORNING WEDNESDAY. IF THE DENSE FOG DEVELOPS AND BECOMES MORE WIDESPREAD THAN CURRENTLY EXPECTED, A DENSE FOG ADVISORY COULD BE POSTED.