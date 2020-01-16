The 2018 East Coast Basketball League runner-up Hickory Hoyas take the court for the first time in 2020 when they host the Charlotte Tribe in an exhibition matchup on Saturday at Grandview Middle School. Owner/coach Jeff Johnson founded the Hoyas in 2016 and the semi-professional team has competed in the ECBL since 2017.
Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, with doors opening at 4:30. Admission is $1 for the exhibition contest, while regular-season tickets will cost $5 per game.
All of the Hoyas’ home games will be held at Grandview Middle. Home dates include Feb. 29 (vs. North Carolina Coyotes), March 7 (Gastonia Snipers), March 14 (High Point Lycans), March 21 (Hampton Road Warriors), April 5 (Winston-Salem Wolves), May 9 (Rowan County Bulls) and May 30 (Rowan County Bulls). Hickory will also play seven road games during the regular season.
For more information on the Hoyas, visit www.eastcoastbasketballleague.org. A preview of their 2020 season will appear in the Hickory Daily Record prior to their first regular-season game on Feb. 23 at Rowan County.
