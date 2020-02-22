After reaching the East Coast Basketball League championship in 2018, the Hickory Hoyas are back for 2020. Familiar faces and newcomers alike will look to lead the Hoyas to another successful season under owner/coach Jeff Johnson, who founded Hickory’s semi-professional team in 2016.
The Hoyas were unable to compete in 2019, but Johnson is excited to see what awaits them during the 2020 season.
“A lot of the teams hated to see us go last year because they knew we were gonna be competitive and wanted to bring us back,” said Johnson. “They said we had one of the best crowds and a lot of talented players, so I’m real happy to be back this season because I feel like as small as Hickory is, we can compete with the bigger teams.”
Hickory’s roster includes former Lenoir-Rhyne standout JacQues Chambers, Catawba Valley Community College graduate Scott Naidas and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute alumnus Clayton Williams. Meanwhile, 2018 ECBL All-Star Justin Glover (Winston-Salem State University) returns for the Hoyas after averaging 29.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game two years ago.
Three others who scored over 20 points per game for the 2018 Hoyas are also back. Shelby native Danny Sanders (Mars Hill University), Charlotte’s Quay Fewell (West Virginia State University) and Statesville’s Keandre Marion (Vermillion College) averaged 22.5, 21 and 20.5 points, respectively, for that Hickory squad.
Hickory natives Desmond Johnson (Lincoln Memorial University) and Trez Shuford (Paine College/Johnson C. Smith University) are also on the roster, as is Newton’s Jalen Connor (Tusculum University/UNC Charlotte). Waxhaw’s Isiah Cureton (Wingate University) and Luquon Choice (Lincoln Memorial University) of Laurens, South Carolina, round out the Hoyas’ roster.
“I feel like we’ve got a real strong roster this year,” said Jeff Johnson. “I’ve got about three or four newcomers on the team that I feel like can help us out a tremendous amount. I feel good about the season overall.”
The Hoyas’ 14-game regular season begins with a road game against the Rowan County Bulls on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Hall Gym in Salisbury. Led by 47 points from shooting guard Avery Patterson, the Bulls defeated the Carolina Chosen Lions 127-118 in their season opener last weekend.
“AP (Patterson) has averaged 30 points in the league the past two years that he’s played. He played his college ball at St. John’s and played overseas,” said Johnson. “We need to know where he’s at on the court at all times. He’s a heck of a 3-point shooter, but we need to keep our hands on him, don’t let him get out of control. And then we’re kind of undersized compared to some other teams because our tallest player is 6-foot-6, so if we crash the boards and keep an eye on AP, we should be all right.”
Hickory’s home opener is scheduled for next Saturday against the North Carolina Coyotes. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. at Grandview Middle School, where the Hoyas will play all of their home games.
“We’re a minor league team, but we don’t charge outrageous prices to get into the game. It’s just $5 for adults and $1 for kids all season,” said Johnson. “And we’ve got a couple local guys that played at Lenoir-Rhyne, played overseas or played at colleges around the area, so you can keep track of the former athletes from the Hickory area.
“We’ve got a lot of athletic guys too, guys that like to throw alleys, dunks, all that kind of stuff, so kids might want to come out and see that.”
Johnson stated that he would eventually like “to get as big as the (Hickory) Crawdads but for basketball.” He plans to have food trucks outside of the gym on game days and is in talks with the Lenoir-Rhyne cheerleading and dance teams to do some halftime shows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.