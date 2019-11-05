NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team can’t be stopped.
Since the Tigers’ only loss of 2019, a five-set defeat at the hands of 3A Watauga on Oct. 10, they have reeled off 10 straight three-set victories. Five of those wins have come in the state playoffs, including a sweep of Brevard in the 2A West Regional championship match on Tuesday night at Jerry Copas Gymnasium.
With the win, Foard earned the right to play for its seventh state title on Saturday at Capel Arena on the campus of Fayetteville State University. The Tigers’ last state championship came in 2005, when current head coach Meredith Lombardi was a freshman.
“To be honest, when we went in 2005 I was a freshman and I think I got pulled up for the playoffs so it’s like I don’t really remember, but I’m sure it felt very similar to this,” said an emotional Lombardi, whose squad won by set scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-17. “The emotions are just so raw right now that I can’t really explain how I’m feeling. They put in so much work and they wanted this, and I think it really showed tonight.
“… They worked together and I think that just shows how much of a team we are,” she continued. “One of our goals was to make it (to state) and they weren’t letting up, they wanted this more. Brevard’s a good team, they deserve to be here just as much, they have some great hitters up front. I give all the credit to our players, those girls just really made me proud as a coach.”
The second-seeded Blue Devils (26-6) scored the first point of the contest on a Madison Baldridge kill, but Foard responded with back-to-back points including Michelle Thao’s first of 13 kills on the night. After Brevard retook the lead thanks to three straight points, Thao registered the next three points for the Tigers and eventually the hosts took an 8-7 advantage on a kill from Martina Foster and a tip from Megan Dorsey.
A point from Brevard’s Carter Smith tied things at 8-all, but top-seeded Foard (31-1) answered with the next two points before the visitors received a kill from Ginny Pace and a block from Baldridge to knot the score at 10 apiece. From there, the Tigers used a 7-2 run to take a 17-12 lead and gain the first real momentum of the match.
Foard kept it rolling over the next few minutes, getting two kills from Martina Foster, an ace from Sarah Lingle, kills from Dorsey and Jamianne Foster and a block from Sierra Ward to build what appeared to be an insurmountable lead at 24-16. The Blue Devils made a late push, though, notching seven consecutive points including a tip from Baldridge to cut the deficit to a single point at 24-23. Following their second late timeout, the Tigers were finally able to put Brevard away on a kill from Dorsey.
Confusion arose for Foard as the second set began after Lombardi turned in the wrong lineup, which allowed Brevard to grab an early lead. The Blue Devils led by four on two occasions, but after a kill from Pace made it 10-6, the Tigers countered with a 5-0 run capped by two straight aces from Thao to gain an 11-10 advantage. The Blue Devils stayed within striking distance throughout and even rallied to take a 21-20 lead, but Foard ultimately ended the set with another 5-0 spurt.
After Foard stormed out to a 9-3 lead in the third set behind four points from Thao and kills from Dorsey and Martina Foster, the Blue Devils tried to fight back once again. However, the Tigers were able to distance themselves from Brevard at 16-7 after a Lingle block and a Thao kill. The Blue Devils put together a small run late, but Dorsey’s second set-ending kill of the night allowed Foard to clinch an eight-point set victory and a spot in Saturday’s state championship match.
“It feels so good and emotional,” said Thao. “We haven’t done this in a while and it’s just history for us, it’s just really mind-blowing. … Playing with this team, everybody contributes and that makes everything so much easier.”
“We pulled it out,” added Dorsey. “We have the heart and that’s what got us through all three of these sets. We really pushed it, we really wanted it and we’re going (to state).”
In addition to her 13 kills, Thao also had 11 digs and three aces, while Dorsey added 10 kills and seven digs and Martina and Jamianne Foster finished with nine and six kills, respectively. Furthermore, Dara Shaffer had 12 digs, Haley Johnston had seven digs and 18 assists, Lingle had two aces, 10 digs and 18 assists and Makenzie Sutton had two aces.
“In those moments tonight, everyone wanted the ball,” said Lombardi. “… We didn’t let up, we weren’t timid and that’s what it’s gonna take to go all the way. All my girls wanted it, they had the drive.
“We’ve been talking about how much heart you’ve got to have, how much desire you need when you're playing for yourself, playing for the school,” she continued. “They just really stepped up and did what they were supposed to do and I’m just so proud to coach them. I’m so proud.”
Foard faces third-seeded Ayden-Grifton (22-5) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Fayetteville. The Chargers upset No. 1 seed Wheatmore in four sets in the 2A East Regional championship, and they have won nine matches in a row.
