How does Santa Claus get to your house? Kindergarten and first-grade students share their thoughts on the question

As children all around prepared for the big day -- Christmas, of course -- anxiously awaiting Santa Claus, we asked some just how the big, jolly man gets to and in their house.
First-grade and kindergarten students from Shuford Elementary School and South Newton Elementary School mostly agreed: Santa Claus uses the chimney. But one suggested he climbs in through the window (or any door he could find) and another thought Santa used a magic touch to appear indoors.
For them, all that matters is that Santa makes it in with the presents, gets a bite of cookies and a sip of milk and makes it back to the North Pole to prepare for next year.
Troy, Shuford Elementary School, first grade
He goes down the chimney or the door, the backdoor, the attic door or he can go through the window.
Camila, Shuford Elementary School, first grade
He rides a sleigh and he gets to my house and he puts the gifts under the tree.
Dean, South Newton Elementary School, kindergarten
Look, Santa is in my chimney. He is bringing presents for the kids.
Chalee, kindergarten, South Newton Elementary School
Ethan, first grade, Shuford Elementary School
Johanna, kindergarten, South Newton Elementary School
Pa, kindergarten, South Newton Elementary School
Rodrigo, kindergarten, South Newton Elementary School
